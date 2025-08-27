Vital Farms and Comedian Heather McMahan Celebrate (All) Working Dogs

In celebration of National Dog Day, Vital Farms has released limited-edition Cheesy Over Easy Dog Treats, breakfast-flavoured treats made with ingredients that include Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs. The exclusive item is a focal point of the brand’s new campaign 'For Working Dogs Only' that celebrates working dogs of all types. From the hard-working guardian dogs on the farms that produce Vital Farms eggs, to the hard - or hardly - working dogs in your home, all dogs deserve good treats, made with Good Eggs.



Most family farms in Vital Farms’ growing network have loyal dogs who provide unconditional love and companionship for the families and their hens. Many of these farmers have special types of pups called guardian dogs who help guard the pasture, protect the hens from predators, and gently guide and herd flocks.



Vital Farms tapped comedian and brand friend Heather McMahan and GUT Miami to juxtapose the hard work dogs do every day on its over 500 family farms, with the 'hard work' Heather’s French bulldogs, Rigatoni and Macaroni, do in the comfort of their home. The promotional video showcases a real Vital Farms Farmer, Jake, and his guardian dog, Peaches, working hard with hens in the pasture when Heather playfully interjects that her dogs 'work hard' too - as expert couch warmers, trained singers howling for treats, and as part-time taste testers as they scarf up Vital Farms scrambled eggs she’s accidentally dropped on the floor.

“We love dogs and our farmers do too. So, we decided to celebrate some of the other important animals on our farms - the good boys and girls who help take care of the hens every day - in an unexpected way,” said Kathryn McKeon, Vital Farms chief marketing officer and general manager, Butter. “Our hilarious friend Heather and her dogs, of course, had to get in on it when she heard we were making treats. At Vital Farms, we take our care for animals very seriously, and we seriously have fun while doing it. This special batch of treats and campaign represents that spirit.”

“My family and I love Vital Farms! Collaborating with them was an absolute yes. I mean, my mom was an unpaid brand ambassador traveling the world wearing their iconic egg hat, so we had to make it official,” said Heather McMahan. “Helping release these specialty dog treats with my favourite furry babies was a no-brainer, they love them! They were so excited to enter the workforce with Vital Farms, and honestly, it was time these pups started pulling their weight.”

“With For Working Dogs Only, we wanted to celebrate and reward the working dogs who protect Vital Farms’ hens out in the pastures – and the ones that work hard (or hardly work) at home. Pairing Heather McMahan’s humour with a high-quality treat recipe made with ingredients that include Vital Farms Eggs lets us connect farm life and everyday life in a playful, relatable, and unexpected way," said Justin Enderstein, executive creative director, GUT Miami.

The small batch Cheesy Over Easy recipe is made with just five simple, high-quality ingredients people can trust to feed to their furry friends. The treats are produced in collaboration with Ava’s Pet Palace, an emerging specialty pet food company founded by a young entrepreneur that shares Vital Farms’ commitment to animal welfare and is on a mission to create a healthier, happier world for pets, people, and the planet.



Developed in collaboration with GUT Miami, the promotional video can be viewed on @VitalFarms and @HeatherKMcMahan Instagram pages and on Vital Farms’ website. Consumers can enter for a chance to win a bag of treats for the top dogs in their life for a limited time beginning today through September 12th, 2025 by visiting here.



Can’t get your paws on them? Head to the Vital Farms blog to download a DIY version of the recipe to bake dog treats at home using Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs here.

