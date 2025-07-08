senckađ
Vimeo Appoints Rose Frawley as Chief People Officer

08/07/2025
With 20+ years of HR leadership, Rose joins to champion a people-first culture and support Vimeo’s mission to be the most trusted private video platform

Vimeo, Inc., has appointed Rose Frawley as its chief people officer. Rose leads the company’s global talent strategy and organizational development. Her commitment to Vimeo’s people-first strategy and culture reflects the company’s momentum in attracting top-tier talent. At the helm of Vimeo's human resources operations, Rose is focused on cultivating a culture of trust, engagement, and connection to Vimeo’s mission, empowering employees to reach their full potential and build exceptional video experiences for users.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rose as our chief people officer,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “Rose brings an amazing track record of building great talent, teams and culture. Her leadership will be essential to our mission to make Vimeo the most trusted private video platform in the world and the best place for video talent to work.”

Rose has over 20 years of human resources experience, specializing in building high-performing People functions within leading technology and data companies. Most recently, she served as chief people officer at YipitData and Vivvix, where she led global teams, scaled talent development, and aligned People functions with business objectives. Prior to YipitData and Vivvix, she was VP and HR global business partner team lead at Datto and SVP ofHR and global business partner lead at FactSet.

“I’m incredibly honored to join Vimeo at such a pivotal moment for video communications platforms and be a part of a team as passionate about driving success as I am,” said Rose. “Creativity is critical to who we are at Vimeo, and I’m excited to maintain and protect the culture and values that have long served the company. As Vimeo continues to grow, we’ll continue to meet employees where they are and ensure they feel heard, valued, and empowered to thrive.”

