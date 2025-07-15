Veloz and Nick Offerman Prove Electric Cars Are for Everyone

Veloz, the US non-profit providing clear, accessible information, has launched its latest campaign featuring Ron Swanson himself, Nick Offerman. Created with full-service independent agency, The Shipyard, the new campaign helps consumers understand how they can save by going electric with an EV.



The new campaign features a supportive voice who genuinely believes in the benefits of EVs: actor, woodworker, and best-selling author Nick Offerman. Known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation and currently appearing in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Nick brings authenticity, relatability, and a grounded tone to this national EV education effort.



EVs are changing the way people drive and save. Millions of drivers are already spending less on gas + maintenance and taking advantage of available incentives by buying new and used EVs. Others haven’t made the switch because they don’t realise how much they could save. At the same time, federal tax credits end on September 30th and state EV tax credits and policies are under threat creating more consumer questions.

The Electric for All Campaign is the first and largest non-profit-led, brand-neutral EV education campaign in the US, backed by $43.5 million in funding from Electrify America. EV adoption is reaching a tipping point. While early adopters are already sold on key benefits, such as lower total cost of ownership, home charging, savings on gas, and both daily and long-range capabilities, the real momentum will come from reaching the early majority or mass majority of the next car buyer. Each of the video messages tap into the everyday benefits of EV ownership.

This campaign speaks directly to a broader audience: those who may be curious but not yet convinced or those fully educated, highlighting accessible options across the industry. Brand-agnostic by design, it celebrates the full range of EV options available today, emphasising accessibility, variety, and choice.

Each spot highlights the everyday benefits that matter most to drivers, including cost savings from incentives and savings on gas, convenient charging options at home and on the go, driving range, affordability, and the variety of new and used EV models.

Veloz tapped The Shipyard for their deep expertise in behavioural change across the years and across its client base. With advocacy campaigns for Save Our Water, The Ohio State University, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Will Gelner, chief creative officer at The Shipyard said, “With the mixed media approach that combines live action and graphic illustration, our campaign avoids the glossy, overly aspirational salesmanship of the typical car commercial. Purposefully simple and straightforward, stripping away the unnecessary, the campaign is accessible with the spotlight fully on the real, every day, essential benefits of EVs and how they can seamlessly fit into your life.”

Josh D. Boone, executive director of Veloz said, “Electric For All is rooted in a simple idea: when people have the facts, they’re more likely to take action. We are making sure those facts are clear and accessible because the way forward is electric.”



Nick Offerman said, “Weaning our civilisation off of fossil fuels is the obvious path forward to choose, if we want to be responsible to ourselves and future generations in the way we steward our planet’s resources. I’m pleased to lend my voice to this positive effort.”



The initiative is also committed to reaching low-income and disadvantaged communities. With dedicated multilingual media buys and enhanced tools on ElectricForAll.org, including a robust ZIP code search, the initiative ensures messaging, messengers, and media reflect community needs across the US. The Shipyard partnered with multicultural agency Accent Marketing to ensure cultural relevance and creative nuance for the national Hispanic market.



The campaign will run across Linear TV, Digital, CTV, Audio and Out of Home and will also tap into partnerships with NBCU+Telemundo, Disney + ABC and TelevisaUnivision throughout the year.

