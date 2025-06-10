Vaulted Turns the Gold Rush on Its Head in ‘Free Gold Never Happens’

Vaulted, the leading gold investment app from McAlvany Financial Group, has launched a new ad campaign, titled 'Free Gold Never Happens.' The campaign shows the dramatic lengths people – from pirates to aspiring athletes – go to get gold; with the iconic King Tut character interrupting them mid-pursuit to share how they can actually get hold of gold for free by simply signing up for a VaultPlan from Vaulted.

Created by independent ad agency Fire Kite, it builds on the success of Vaulted’s first brand campaign, “Because Gold,” by continuing to showcase the cultural relevance of gold and touting gold as a smart investment for investors in the know.

“At Vaulted, we believe gold is more than just a cultural icon—it’s the critical foundation of a balanced investment portfolio that provides added stability and confidence,” said David McAlvany, CEO. 'The ‘Free Gold’ campaign shows that getting gold can be even easier than most people realise and investing in a VaultPlan for at least six months makes it rewarding.”

“The campaign leans into the universal truth that ‘free gold’ never happens, until a brand like Vaulted comes along. And the brand’s King Tut character we created continues to be the perfect spokesman to tout gold’s enduring value and provide some comic relief.” said Alex Goulart, Fire Kite, founder and ECD.

There’s never been an easier way to invest in real, physical gold.

While Vaulted’s platform makes it easier than ever to invest in physical gold, the app’s 'VaultPlan' helps take that to another level. Users own serial-numbered gold bars stored in secure vaults, while benefiting from some of the lowest transaction fees in the industry. Signing up for a VaultPlan helps them invest in gold regularly, while the limited time offer for people who invest at least $50 in gold for a minimum of six months results in two words people never see together – 'gold' and 'free.'

For more information about the 'Free Gold' campaign, or to start investing in gold today, visit vaulted.com/freegold.

