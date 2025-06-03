senckađ
VML Health Invests to Fuel Growth in Europe with New CEO and Expanded Talent Team

03/06/2025
91
Share
VML Health announces Nick Bartlett as CEO of its EU Hub and Kate Scott as EU Hub people director

VML Health, a leading global healthcare agency, has announced the appointment of industry leader Nick Bartlett as CEO of its EU Hub. VML Health also announced the appointment of Kate Scott as EU Hub people director, further strengthening the team's leadership capabilities.

Nick is a seasoned healthcare communications leader with over 20 years of experience managing high-performing commercial, creative, and digital teams. His background spans agency leadership, consulting, and entrepreneurship, including leading Northern Europe at McCann Health and founding (and subsequently selling) his own digital health consulting business. He brings a unique blend of commercial acumen and digital expertise, with a proven track record of revitalising businesses and driving growth.

Nick will have a cross-functional remit, overseeing promotional advertising, strategic leadership, growth, creative innovation, team leadership, financial performance, and operational management. The majority of the EU hub, VML Health’s cross functional, cross geographical team is based in Milan, Manchester and London – as such, Nick will be based in both London and Milan.

"Nick's deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit and digital mindset, makes him the ideal leader to drive growth for Europe," said Claire Gillis, global CEO of VML Health. "This strategic move underscores our commitment to expanding our services to our European clients and delivering cutting-edge solutions for our clients."

"The European healthcare landscape is ripe with opportunity," said Nick. "I'm confident that by leveraging our collective talent and expertise, we can deliver exceptional value for our clients. My focus will be on empowering our teams, fostering a collaborative environment, and driving creative innovation through technology."

Beyond his professional achievements, Nick is a dedicated supporter of mental health awareness and an avid ultramarathon runner and rugby fan. He is actively involved with Mind (@MindCharity) and other organisations that support young people.

This announcement comes on the back of another senior appointment for health in France with a new director for VML Health, Phillippe Huot. Both Phillipe and Nick will report into Claire Gillis, VML Health CEO.

