VML Health Appoints Jason Reese as Global Chief Transformation Officer

Above: Claire Gillis (CEO VML Health) and Jason Reese (chief transformation officer VML Health)

​VML Health has appointed Jason Reese as global chief transformation officer, strengthening its commitment to delivering digital transformation and operational excellence for pharmaceutical and health sector clients. Jason will lead business transformation and digital innovation efforts, including the expansion of Enterprise Solutions capabilities development, at VML Health, helping clients unlock value through advanced technology, data, and AI-enabled strategies.

Jason brings nearly two decades of experience driving change at the intersection of technology, data, and healthcare. In his new role, he reports to Claire Gillis, CEO of VML Health, and Jeff Geheb, CEO of VML Enterprise Solutions, and joins the global VML Health executive leadership team.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for pharma and health companies facing rapid scientific advancement, increased complexity, and heightened expectations for patient-centric experiences. VML Health’s suite of services integrates cutting-edge technology, AI, and data capabilities to help clients solve complex business challenges and accelerate their transformation journeys.

In his new role, Jason and his team will partner with leading pharma and health clients to shape and execute ambitious transformation agendas. They will help clients to streamline operations, embed AI and emerging technologies into their solutions, and foster a culture of innovation that delivers measurable business outcomes while also ensuring regulatory compliance.

“In the current pharma market, harnessing the firepower of digital and enterprise consulting solutions within our health teams is a game changer,” said Claire Gillis, CEO, VML Health. “Rapid growth, increasing complexity, and groundbreaking scientific developments have created critical stress points for many of our clients. In this climate, a siloed approach to business transformation would be disastrous. More than ever in health, integration is key. Jason’s extensive experience in using tech, data and AI to transform health businesses is a differentiator for both VML Health and its clients.”

“Health is one of the most active and evolving sectors in the world. This offer enables us to deliver tailored consulting and implementation strategies specific to our clients,” said Jason Reese, global chief transformation officer, VML Health. “Our deep knowledge of the sector, passion for patient-focused outcomes and experiences, and ability to realise the enormous potential of fit-for-purpose, practical applications of data and AI offers a significant competitive advantage to any pharma company.”

VML Health’s comprehensive Business Transformation and Enterprise Solutions offering includes access to VML platform service brands such as MAP, Diff, and Satalia, as well as partnerships with Adobe, Salesforce, Veeva, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Braze, MACH Alliance, and others. The global team is supported by over 7,000 VML employees worldwide, enabling delivery of robust, technology-driven transformation and operational efficiencies for health and pharma clients.

