VA Consulting Lands in New York with Times Square Billboard

26/06/2025
VA Consulting celebrates presence on a billboard in the iconic heart of New York City, Times Square

Since its founding, VA Consulting's mission has been to maximise the effectiveness of creative investments in marketing, media, and communication for its clients. VA Consulting has now brought its message to one of the world’s most iconic stages.

The logo is prominently displayed on a large screen in Times Square: a dynamic 15-second digital billboard, rotating continuously 24 hours a day for a full week.

This initiative is a strong statement about VA Consulting's global presence. It wants to reinforce its commitment to working side-by-side with leading multinational corporations, offering a visible point of reference in one of the world’s most celebrated locations.

"Seeing the VA Consulting brand light up Times Square is a wonderful milestone for us," comments Fabio Arbitrio, new business director at VA Consulting. "It's a constant reminder of our mission: to offer top-tier consultancy, deliver tangible results, and support our clients in their global growth and success.

Credits
