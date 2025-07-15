Untold Studios Expands Global Network with Studio in Toronto

​Untold Studios, the global creative studio, has launched a new Film & Episodic VFX studio in Toronto.

The new Toronto studio will be led by multi-award-winning executives, executive producer Luke Groves and creative director Aaron Weintraub. The move further expands Untold Studio’s global network, which includes London, Los Angeles, New York and Mumbai.

The Toronto team will support major international productions with world-class creatives, working as part of Untold’s globally integrated studio model. Alien: Earth for FX Networks is already in the final stages of post-production, led from Toronto and executed across the Untold network.

The new studio positions Untold at the heart of North America’s creative production landscape - partnering with the best international studios and streaming platforms.

Luke Groves is the former executive producer at MPC Toronto and ex head of studio at Mr. X. He brings over 20 years of experience overseeing VFX for large-scale multi-award-winning episodic and feature productions, including The Boys, The Umbrella Academy, Where the Crawdads Sing and Resident Evil.

Aaron Weintraub is the former head of creative operations and senior VFX supervisor at MPC. He is also the co-founder and former exec VFX supervisor at Mr. X, where he spent 21 years. He has led multi-award-winning feature productions including Resident Evil, West Side Story, Roma, Shazam and The Shape of Water.

​Christopher Gray, executive director, film and episodic at Untold Studios commented, "This move is about showing up where our clients need us to be. Toronto has long been a powerhouse of creativity, and the decision to expand here aligns with our vision to do world-class work, creating content that audiences want to watch with world-class clients.

Luke Groves said, "Untold’s strength is its global culture - open, collaborative, and constantly evolving. Toronto is an extension of that energy. We’re building a studio where artists thrive, ideas move fast, and the bar for creative excellence is constantly raised.”

