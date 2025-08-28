Uma Thurman and PinkPantheress Find Fashion Inspiration at Zalando's Farmer’s Market

Zalando, Europe’s leading online fashion destination, launches its Autumn Winter ‘25 campaign from Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, starring Golden Globe award-winning actress Uma Thurman and multi-platinum recording artist and producer PinkPantheress.



Building on Zalando’s ‘What Do I Wear?’ concept, the campaign reimagines the familiar question not as a stressor, but as an opportunity for self-expression. It’s a call to embrace creativity and freedom when getting dressed, inspiring customers to explore their style on their own terms.



Set against the vibrant backdrop of a farmers' market, the campaign introduces lookalikes as a playful visual hook. As Uma Thurman moves through stalls of fresh produce and vintage finds, she encounters surprising reflections of herself, celebrating the idea that inspiration comes from everywhere and everyone. Each outfit inspires her to try something new this season as she saves them to her Zalando app. Meanwhile, PinkPantheress brings her signature style and spontaneity, echoing the campaign’s celebration of identity, experimentation, and self-confidence.

“I was happy to be part of this campaign,” says Uma Thurman. “There was something playful and unexpected about it - set against the beauty of Portugal, which almost felt like another character in the story.” PinkPantheress adds, “I experiment with music and fashion the same way - trying things out, mixing influences, and seeing what feels right. This campaign is all about that freedom to play and be yourself.”

​Sara Spännar, VP brand and creative at Zalando, says, “At Zalando, we believe choosing what to wear should feel empowering, not stressful. This season is all about reminding customers that inspiration is everywhere - in colours, textures, and the people around us. It has been a true joy to see both Uma Thurman and PinkPantheress bringing their magic to the set.”

The campaign highlights Zalando’s personalised inspiration tools, which turn outfit decisions into a playful, enjoyable experience. It spotlights Boards on Zalando - a new feature now live across all markets, allowing customers to discover, collect, and organise product and style ideas. From themed edits like 'Farmers Market' and 'Burgundy Bliss' to user-curated looks for workouts or beauty routines, the campaign shows how Boards make it easy to turn inspiration into action.





Beyond the main fashion storyline, the campaign also organically integrates other key lifestyle categories on Zalando such as Kids & Family and Beauty, with dedicated campaign visuals, featured products and inclusion in Boards. This reflects Zalando’s strategic focus on offering the most inspiring and convenient one-stop destination for fashion and lifestyle shopping.

Zalando worked with the creative agency Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam to conceptualise and produce the campaign. Curated by acclaimed stylist Pau Avia, photographed by Lukas Wassmann, and brought to life in film by directing duo Bradley & Pablo, the campaign blends high-fashion energy with cinematic storytelling and humour.

“It’s a simple truth - we ask ourselves “What Do I Wear?” every day. With Zalando’s great assortment and central role in style choices, this is the truth they can own. And with this, we’ll continue to celebrate the creative freedom and experimentation that Zalando inspires,” says Susan Hoffman, CCO at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam.

The Autumn Winter‘25 campaign goes live across all Zalando channels on August 25th, 2025, and will be rolled out across all Zalando markets.

