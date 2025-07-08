senckađ
Nike and Dutch Lionesses Unveil ‘Oranje Fatalis’ – A Tulip with Thorns

08/07/2025
To mark the UEFA Women's EUROS, Nike and Bloom & Wolf reimagine a national icon with a fierce edge, introducing a new breed of tulip that embodies the power, pride, and fear factor of the Dutch Lionesses

To celebrate the Netherlands women’s team ahead of the Euros, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam worked with Nike to revise one of the Netherland's most iconic symbols. Introducing Oranje Fatalis, a tulip with thorns for a team that knows how to hurt.

Created in collaboration with Dutch silk flower specialists Bloom & Wolf, Oranje Fatalis is a new breed of tulip to represent the character and fear factor of the Leeuwinnen as they set their sights on European glory. Because orange is nice, unless you have to share a pitch with it. The thorned tulips will be taking over flower stalls across Amsterdam* in the lead-up to match days, available exclusively to fans wanting to show their support.


The wider campaign will be launched across the country with a city column takeover in Amsterdam, as well as additional (digital) out-of-home and social assets featuring Esme Brugts, Jill Roord, Jackie Groenen, Romée Leuchter and Wieke Kaptein.

