UltraSuperNew Welcomes Creative Talent Diana Ganea

Asia’s independent creative agency UltraSuperNew has announced the appointment of rising art director and creative, Diana Ganea. In her new role, Diana will be based in the Tokyo office, where she will report to creative director Yousuke Ozawa.



Driven by a strong interest in graphic design and emerging technologies, she will bring her personal brand of bold creativity with a surrealist edge to accounts including SKYN, Sheraton, Jameson and interactive music-learning platform Yousician.



With a multi-platform background spanning film, OOH, events, social, 3D and AR, the Copenhagen-born art director joins UltraSuperNew from Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, where she created work for global brands such as Samsung, Google, IKEA, Nike and most recently Netflix.



A graduate of the prestigious London College of Communication, Diana’s work often taps into youth culture through mixed media and innovative technology, such as creating an interactive experience and AR filter of the iconic BLÅHAJ shark plushie for IKEA’s Tiny Homes campaign, or reimagining a playground for Nike’s Playground for All.

Prior to moving to Tokyo, Diana worked with London-based creative events agency My Beautiful City and creative studio Object & Animal, contributing to a wide range of creative projects including commercial campaigns and music videos as well as the cover design for FKA Twigs’ Cellophane.



Diana commented, “I’m thrilled to join UltraSuperNew’s Tokyo team, a place that values bold ideas and a forward-thinking, experimental approach. I’m excited to explore new formats and technologies with such a talented group, and to create work that’s both meaningful and unexpected.”



Yousuke Ozawa, creative director, UltraSuperNew, said, “Diana immediately raised the creative bar when she joined, and that standard has only continued to rise thanks to her sharp eye for design and deep understanding of technology. We knew right away she was a perfect fit for UltraSuperNew - her passion for creating original, meaningful work far outweighed any superficial ambition, which is exactly what we value most here. Despite her intense drive, she brings a kind and gentle spirit that’s incredibly likeable and has naturally strengthened the chemistry across teams. She continues to surprise me every time - and I can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.”



