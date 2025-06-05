Meet the New UltraSuperNew: Delivering Japanese Creativity for Global Brands

In tandem with the opening of its new Tokyo office, independent creative agency UltraSuperNew has unveiled a new evolution for 2025: from a Harajuku-born studio to an international Shibuya-based network focused on nationwide and APAC campaigns for global brands.



As a fully integrated creative network with offices spanning Amsterdam, Tokyo and Singapore, the new positioning centres on UltraSuperNew’s mission of helping Japanese and Asian brands to expand internationally - and global brands to connect meaningfully with Japan and Asia.



Combining global reach and local insight, through the EMEA (led by managing director Haruna McWilliams in Amsterdam) and SE-Asia (Singapore) offices, the agency gives Japanese brands the ability to tap into new markets with greater speed and deeper local insights, while staying rooted in Japanese culture, and helping global brands to navigate Japan’s unique media, influencer, and social landscape with an insider’s perspective.



Whilst all strategy is localised, Tokyo drives production as the agency’s creative and cultural heart, and Singapore acts as a launchpad for Japanese brands expanding into Southeast Asia. The recently opened outpost in Amsterdam serves as the gateway for Japanese brands entering Europe, providing localisation, partnerships and market access. Together, the three offices function as a 24-hour creative and strategic studio, with integrated teams working around the clock to accelerate delivery without sacrificing quality or authenticity. As well as offering clients extended capabilities for global storytelling, the unique set-up also streamlines complex creative and production processes across regions.



​Marc Wesseling, co-founder and CEO UltraSuperNew said, “Moving from Harajuku to Shibuya marked a turning point for UltraSuperNew - not just a change of address, but a shift in energy, ambition, and identity. It reflects a broader transformation happening across Tokyo and Japan itself. As the cultural pulse of the city evolves, so do the ambitions of Japanese brands. More than ever, they’re looking to connect with global audiences and need partners who can translate their unique stories beyond borders. UltraSuperNew has grown up, scaled up, and levelled up - while staying true to the creative spirit and cultural curiosity that defined us from day one.”



Reflecting its evolution from local Harajuku shop to global cultural bridge, the new Shibuya office includes the UltraSuperNew KURA - a unique creative hub, art gallery and ideas platform where artists, creators, and innovators - both inside and outside the agency - can connect, collaborate, and showcase their work in an intimate, meaningful environment. Thanks to a virtual key system, access is by invitation only, ensuring that it remains a space for genuine creative exchange.

