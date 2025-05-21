U.S. Navy Seeks Elite Warfighters in Powerful Campaign

When most people hear the term 'U.S. Navy Special Operations,' they typically think of SEALs, the elite, unconventional warfare experts who endure the hardest training the US military has to offer. But while SEALs are deserving of the high esteem in which they are held, the team often overshadows the other exclusive roles that comprise the Navy Special Ops community – Aviation Rescue Swimmers, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, Hospital Corpsmen, Divers, and Special Warfare Combat Crewmen.

All Navy Special Operations roles share two things in common – each requires superior physical and mental toughness, and each creates recruiting challenges for the Navy. After all, only one percent of potential Navy recruits has what it takes to join this elite warfighting community.



To raise awareness for the full range of Navy Special Ops roles and opportunities, and to inspire prospective Sailors who may have what it takes to join the Navy’s most distinguished force, Navy Recruiting Command and its marketing and advertising agency, VML, have created a new campaign called 'Spotlight,' which targets 17-to-30-year-olds who shine in big moments and are seeking their next big challenge.

The 'Spotlight' campaign comprises one 90-second film, three 30-second films, three 15-second films and one six-second film. The content will air on major professional sports broadcasts, including Major League Baseball games and WWE Raw, and across top streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Roku, Peacock, and Netflix.

"The Navy’s Special Operations roles aren’t for everyone – and that’s the point. We’re looking for the one percent who thrive under pressure and never settle for average,” said Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. 'Spotlight' is a challenge to those individuals to step up and see if they have what it takes."



"Everyone thinks they know what Navy Special Operations is, but most have no idea,” said VML chief creative officer Ryan Blum. “This campaign exposes the broader, hidden world of Special Ops, and is designed to inspire those who instinctively rise to the types of challenges others avoid."

