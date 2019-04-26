UK Home Office Launches Ground-Up Community ‘_#knifefree’ Activations

FCB Inferno has launched the latest phase of the Home Office’s #knifefree campaign which seeks to steer vulnerable young people away from the dangers of knife carrying.

The campaign, which aims to educate 10-21-year-olds on the dangers of carrying knives, stresses the importance of early intervention to tackle the root causes of violent crime and provide young people with the skills and resilience to lead productive lives free from violence.

The next wave of the national #knifefree advertising campaign features TV, radio and social ads and national OOH; innovative digital on apps and platforms including Spotify, Dax, Deezer, Teads, Twitch, and Venatus; and a youth Advocates pilot.

Working with the production company Archer’s Mark, the latest campaign films have been brought to life by director Amy Becker-Burnett who injects her stories with heart and authenticity. A hero 60-second and set of 30-second films shows a set of true stories of young men and women who now live knife free. These accounts tell of lives which have been deeply affected by knife crime, the steps they took to move away from knife crime and the positive impact living without a knife has had, to inspire and empower those who are most at risk of knife-related violence.





Director Amy Becker-Burnett said: “The young people who shared their real stories are sensitive, charismatic and fiercely ambitious. In each of the interviews, I tried to focus on life rather than death. Whilst loss has had a huge effect on their personal journeys, it's their future and what drives them that is central to the films. They are more than their past, and I wanted that to come through in the films. The idea was not to show the protagonists as isolated individuals but as being part of something. I wanted to highlight the power of real friendship, community and making someone you care about proud.”

The out of home and social images were captured by Vicky Grout, the London photographer made famous by documenting the capital’s grime scene from an insiders’ perspective. She has shot the likes of Skepta, Drake, and Stormzy, and lends a rawness and credibility to the campaign.

As well as hoping to inspire the young audience through the creative, the knifefree website (http://www.knifefree.co.uk) was updated to signpost young people to a wider range of positive alternative activities including support, sports, and arts programmes.



