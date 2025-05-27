TruGreen Rolls Out the Ultimate Lawn Care Hack for Memorial Day Weekend

The latest social campaign from TruGreen explores how people are rethinking lawn care during the holidays, and possibly year-round.

With more homeowners prioritising leisure time, we're seeing a growing trend of outsourcing lawn maintenance, especially on holiday weekends. As more people shift from doing yard work themselves to bringing in pros, the conversation is starting to change—from how we care for our lawns to how little time we want to spend doing it.

To give that idea a lighthearted push, TruGreen in partnership with VML built a Spreader Cooler— yep, a traditional lawn spreader reimagined as a rolling beer cooler. It’s a tongue-in-cheek nod to the growing trend of outsourcing lawn care and reclaiming weekends for hanging out, from a brand that believes homeowners should spend less time working on their yard and more time enjoying it.

Just ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, TruGreen gave away a small number of these one-of-a-kind Spreader Coolers, generating tons of excitement across social media platforms. TruGreen also teamed up with Dan and the crew from The Dan Patrick Show to help spread the word!

“At TruGreen, we believe that maintaining a healthy, beautiful lawn shouldn't compromise your valuable time,” said Doug Terfehr, head of integrated marketing, partnerships and brand public relations at TruGreen. “The Spreader Cooler is our way of celebrating homeowners who are choosing to hand off their lawn care to the pros, so they can reclaim their weekends and focus on what truly matters. It’s a reminder that you can have a great lawn and a great time.”

Beneath the humour and compelling visual, the social campaign taps into something real: