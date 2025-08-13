VML Strengthens Consulting Arm with Senior Hires Alan Davies and Tom Johnson

​VML, a leading global marketing agency, has appointed Alan Davies as global consulting lead and Tom Johnson as EVP, consulting growth and strategy, marking a significant expansion of its consulting capabilities worldwide.

These strategic hires will accelerate VML’s robust consulting foundation across its global network including VML The Cocktail and Velvet. Alan and Tom’s appointments further solidify the agency’s position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking transformative growth in an era of rapid change.

In his new role, Alan will lead VML Consulting’s global strategy, drive innovation, and ensure clients receive best-in-class consulting services.

He joins VML from WPP, where he served as head of client business transformation, working with many of the world’s leading brands to unlock growth amid consumer and technology disruption. With over 20 years’ experience spanning digital strategy, user experience, e-commerce, integrated marketing, and business transformation—including 18 years at Digitas as chief strategy officer— Alan has a proven track record of building high-growth services and developing market-leading propositions.

“We are thrilled to have Alan leading our consulting offering at VML,” said Jeff Geheb, CEO, VML Enterprise Solutions. “His deep understanding of business transformation and his ability to drive tangible results for clients make him the perfect leader to take VML Consulting to the next level. Alan's experience in helping clients navigate the complexities of the modern marketing landscape will be invaluable as we continue to expand our consulting capabilities.”

As one of his first actions, Alan has appointed Tom Johnson as EVP, consulting growth and strategy. Tom joins VML from the Mindshare team at WPP Media, where he was global chief solutions officer. He brings extensive experience consulting with leading global businesses and expertise in integrated technology, operations, and media—key to building transformative operating models for clients.

“I’m really excited to be working with Tom as we innovate and grow VML’s consulting practice,” said Alan Davies. “His breadth of experience is recognized across our industry, and his commitment to VML is a testament to the strength of our ambition to deliver real change for clients.”

With these strategic investments, VML Consulting is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape through strategic growth solutions, transformation and change management consulting, robust insight and research offerings, and advanced optimization services, ensuring clients make the best decisions on growing what matters and building what’s next.”

