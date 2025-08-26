senckađ
Tropicana Twister’s Gandakan Kebaikan Inspires a Nation

26/08/2025
FCB Shout's Ramadan and Raya initiative inspired over 13,000 acts of kindness, delivered 50,000 meals to underprivileged families in Malaysia, and earned a Malaysia Book of Records entry for most digital journals collected in an online campaign

The Shout Group in collaboration with Tropicana Twister, celebrated the outstanding success of the ‘Gandakan Kebaikan bersama Tropicana Twister’ (Multiply the Goodness with Tropicana Twister) campaign – a Ramadan and Raya initiative that inspired Malaysians to multiply kindness nationwide and earned Tropicana Twister a historic entry in the Malaysia Book of Records.

The campaign was an uplifting digital initiative that encouraged Malaysians to journal acts of kindness, concluded with a heartfelt handover ceremony marking two major milestones: the distribution of RM200,000 in care packages to 5,000 underprivileged families nationwide, and official recognition in the Malaysia Book of Records for the 'Most Digital Journals Collected in an Online Campaign.' In just six weeks, the campaign inspired over 13,000 acts of kindness and delivered more than 50,000 meals through partnerships with Kechara Soup Kitchen and The Lost Food Project. Beyond the numbers, it captured the true spirit of Ramadan and Raya, proving that even the smallest gestures can ripple outward to create meaningful change.

“The beauty of this campaign lies in its simplicity — every small act of kindness had the power to ripple outward and touch lives in a real, tangible way. By combining creativity with purpose, we were able to design an initiative that didn’t just resonate emotionally but also delivered measurable social impact. To see it recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records makes it even more meaningful for everyone involved,” said Syahriza Badron, managing director of THE SHOUT GROUP.

Syahriza Badron, managing director of THE SHOUT GROUP

“The response received was heartfelt, powerful, and genuine. Each journaled deed, no matter how small, helped build something meaningful. We witnessed the impact first hand, as joy and gratitude lit up the faces of those we reached. Being recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records is truly an honour, but beyond the accolade, we are heartened to have served thousands of underserved families and brightened their day. This achievement is also a tribute to the generosity of everyday Malaysians who chose to make a difference. This campaign wouldn’t have been possible without our partners, NGOs, and retailers. Together, we’ve proven that simple stories of kindness can scale into real-world impact,” said Jennifer Lee, head of marketing, PepsiCo in Malaysia.

Jennifer Lee, head of marketing, PepsiCo in Malaysia

‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ is a powerful reminder that meaningful creativity doesn’t just capture attention — it creates change. For THE SHOUT GROUP, the campaign proved how purpose-led ideas can spark movements, turning simple acts of kindness into collective impact. In doing so, Tropicana Twister went beyond being a beverage brand to become a catalyst for kindness — uplifting thousands of families, uniting Malaysians, and making history in the Malaysia Book of Records.

