FCB SHOUT Wins Grand Prix at MDA's D-Awards 2025

At the recently concluded Malaysian Digital Association’s D-Awards, FCB SHOUT emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home the prestigious Grand Prix for ‘Forgiveness’, its critically acclaimed and widely celebrated campaign for RHB Bank.



The campaign, which aired during Hari Raya (Eid) 2024, struck a deep emotional chord with audiences across Malaysia and beyond. Based on the true story of Malaysian lawyer Ahmad Zaharil, who selflessly defended an Indian mother caught shoplifting a pencil case for her son, the emotionally charged film delivered a powerful message of unity, empathy and healing during a time of heightened racial and religious tension.



On its way to securing the Grand Prix, ‘Forgiveness’ also won Gold in the Best Use of Digital for Sustainable Impact category and Silver in Best Use of Content. The campaign had already made headlines prior to the D-Awards, having won Malaysia’s first ever YouTube Works Southeast Asia Award in the Best of Festive category, along with multiple Gold awards at The Drum’s APAC Marketing Awards, Dragons of Asia, Creativepool Annual and the Marketing Excellence Awards Malaysia.



Adding to its list of accolades on the night, FCB SHOUT was also named Content Agency of the Year, a new category introduced at this year’s D-Awards to honour agencies that consistently delivered standout digital storytelling.

Commenting on the victories, Syahriza Badron, managing director and Wang Ie Tjer, executive creative director of FCB SHOUT, said, “The hardest stories to tell are often the ones that need to be told most. In a time of division, we chose to celebrate an ordinary Malaysian’s extraordinary act of compassion, kindness and selflessness. This win isn’t just for us. It’s for every Malaysian who believes that empathy can be louder than hate, and that creativity, when guided by heart, can be a force for healing. To be recognised with the Grand Prix and also named Content Agency of the Year is truly humbling. It affirms what we’ve always stood for… that bold ideas grounded in humanity will always find their place in the world. We’re grateful to have brave partners in RHB and our team at FCB SHOUT for constantly choosing courage over comfort.”

