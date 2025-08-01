Travelling Salesman Tries to Serve Up the Best in Quirky Five Star Chicken Film

​BBDO Bangkok and Five Star Chicken have unveiled 'Mission to Five Star,' a bold new campaign that hilariously takes on Thailand’s obsession with online ratings. Its flagship film, 'Death of a Salesman,' is a four-minute mockumentary-style comedy that turns absurd humour into branded entertainment - reminding audiences that Five Star isn’t just a name, it’s a promise.



The film follows an overly passionate street vendor who desperately tries to sell everyday items - pillows, chairs, even cologne - as if they possessed the same irresistible qualities as Five Star Chicken. His over-the-top pitches and deadpan delivery create a cascade of absurdity - culminating in a punchline that drives home one truth: if it’s truly five-star, it’s gotta be Five Star Chicken.

Within just 20 days, the campaign achieved over 48 million views, 53,000+ reactions, and thousands of organic shares and memes. The line 'I want five stars!' became a viral catchphrase across social media, proving that humour - done right - builds both culture and commerce.

“No discounts, no gimmicks - just smart storytelling and Thai-style humour that made people laugh and crave chicken,” said Thasorn Boonyanate, chief creative officer of BBDO Bangkok. “Mission to Five Star is proof that branded entertainment can drive both fame and sales.”



​Warunyoo Sorasetsakoon, group creative director at BBDO Bangkok, added, “We flipped the script on what a five-star rating really means. By exaggerating everything that shouldn’t be five-star, we reminded people of the one thing that truly deserves it - our chicken.”



Because when it comes to chicken, five stars should only mean one thing - Five Star Chicken.

