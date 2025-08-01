senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Travelling Salesman Tries to Serve Up the Best in Quirky Five Star Chicken Film

01/08/2025
16
Share
Mockumentary-style comedy from BBDO Bangkok follows a passionate salesman searching for a five star rating just like Five Star Chicken

BBDO Bangkok and Five Star Chicken have unveiled 'Mission to Five Star,' a bold new campaign that hilariously takes on Thailand’s obsession with online ratings. Its flagship film, 'Death of a Salesman,' is a four-minute mockumentary-style comedy that turns absurd humour into branded entertainment - reminding audiences that Five Star isn’t just a name, it’s a promise.

The film follows an overly passionate street vendor who desperately tries to sell everyday items - pillows, chairs, even cologne - as if they possessed the same irresistible qualities as Five Star Chicken. His over-the-top pitches and deadpan delivery create a cascade of absurdity - culminating in a punchline that drives home one truth: if it’s truly five-star, it’s gotta be Five Star Chicken.

Within just 20 days, the campaign achieved over 48 million views, 53,000+ reactions, and thousands of organic shares and memes. The line 'I want five stars!' became a viral catchphrase across social media, proving that humour - done right - builds both culture and commerce.

“No discounts, no gimmicks - just smart storytelling and Thai-style humour that made people laugh and crave chicken,” said Thasorn Boonyanate, chief creative officer of BBDO Bangkok. “Mission to Five Star is proof that branded entertainment can drive both fame and sales.”

Warunyoo Sorasetsakoon, group creative director at BBDO Bangkok, added, “We flipped the script on what a five-star rating really means. By exaggerating everything that shouldn’t be five-star, we reminded people of the one thing that truly deserves it - our chicken.”

Because when it comes to chicken, five stars should only mean one thing - Five Star Chicken.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from BBDO Bangkok
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from BBDO Bangkok
Death of a Salesman
Five Star
01/08/2025
The Meaning of Benz Case Video
Mercedes Benz
12/05/2025
The Meaning of Benz Film
Mercedes Benz
12/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1