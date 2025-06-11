Tracksuit Raises £18M Series B to Scale Fastest-Growing Brand Tracking Platform

​Tracksuit, the modern, always-on brand tracking platform that helps marketers and agencies measure and communicate the value of brand-building, has announced a £18 million Series B funding round. The round was led by commerce enablement and consumer brand investor VMG Partners, with participation from existing backers Altos Ventures, Footwork, Blackbird, and Icehouse Ventures.

Since launching in 2021, Tracksuit has scaled to serve 1,000 brands, including TRIP, MOJU, Who Gives A Crap and Refy Beauty—enabling them to track critical brand health metrics like awareness, consideration, usage, preference, and perceptions across major global markets. The company delivers this data through a live, AI-powered dashboard that makes brand tracking intuitive and actionable.

“Historically, brand tracking has been costly, outdated, and inaccessible for many businesses,” said Matt Herbert, co-founder and CEO of Tracksuit. “That’s exactly why we built Tracksuit - to give teams a simple, affordable, and always-on way to measure brand performance. When brand data is visible and actionable it drives smarter decisions and stronger performance.

“Our mission is simple: to bring brand data into every boardroom. And with VMG, we gain a partner who truly understands scaling consumer brands, and whose expertise and backing will be instrumental as we continue to grow in the US, Europe and beyond.”

Tracksuit’s Advantage in a Changing Market

Tracksuit is at the forefront of two converging shifts in the marketing landscape. As brands increasingly recognise that long-term growth depends on what consumers think and feel, there is a renewed focus on brand-building and the need for sophisticated understanding of brand impact. At the same time, advances in technology and AI are democratising consumer insights, making high-quality data and actionable intelligence accessible to brands of all sizes—not just those with enterprise budgets.

Leading this critical market moment, Tracksuit is gaining traction as the powerful solution for marketers, product teams, and executives to make smarter, faster decisions. Whether shaping a five-year strategy, testing new products, or optimising brand campaigns, organisations now have access to insights that were once only available through time-intensive, expensive research reports.

Tracksuit is becoming a household name for marketers in NZ, AU, the US, Canada and the UK and it has recently launched in Ireland, France, and Germany. This funding paves the way for them to enter additional European markets and look further afield to Asia later in the year.

Tracksuit customer and head of brand at TRIP, Jamie Sterry said, “At TRIP, building a strong, emotionally resonant brand is at the heart of everything we do, and Tracksuit has become an essential partner in that journey. Their always-on platform gives us real-time insight into how our brand is performing, helping us make smarter decisions and drive meaningful impact across every market we operate in. We’re thrilled to see Tracksuit reach this exciting milestone and can’t wait to see how they continue to shape the future of brand measurement.”

In order to become the common language for brand measurement, Tracksuit is also forging a wide range of strategic partnerships to support and elevate creative marketing and brand effectiveness. Examples include publishing research with TikTok and JCDecaux, a data and content partnership with the IPA focused on thought leadership in creative effectiveness, and an education and training collaboration with APG to upskill the agency planning community.

Future of Brand Measurement

The new funding will fuel Tracksuit’s mission to become the common language for brand tracking. Currently tracking 10,000 brands, the company plans to double this figure to 20,000 by the end of 2025. This growing dataset will underpin several new product launches expected later this year—many of which are already underway.

“Tracksuit solves one of the hardest problems in marketing — quantifying brand performance in a clear, continuous, and cost-effective way,” said Sam Shapiro, partner at VMG Partners. “Brand is a company’s most important asset, and Tracksuit enables businesses to make faster, more data-oriented decisions toward building durable brand leadership.”

Tracksuit has more than doubled its team since its Series A, now at 150 employees across New York, London, Sydney and Auckland. The company plans to hire at least 50 more in the coming year as it continues to scale globally.

