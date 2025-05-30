Toronto C-Suite Marketing Summit Emphasises Importance of Executive Alignment for Brand Success

Yesterday, Canada’s top marketing and business leaders came together for the inaugural Toronto C-Suite Marketing Summit, a half-day forum presented by creative production studio m&h and full-funnel media agency DAC, in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA).

The sold out event, designed specifically for senior marketing executives, fostered high impact conversations on current conditions and opportunities in a rapidly changing economic landscape. Speakers included marketing and business leaders from McKinsey & Company, LCBO, KIT + ACE, Harry Rosen, Canadian Tire Corporation, Psycho Bunny, Sleep Country Canada and Northern Super League, and discussed topics such as aligning short- and long-term brand strategies, leveraging data and technology, and balancing innovation with human connection.

In its keynote presentation, McKinsey & Company revealed a disconnect between CEOs and CMOs: while 65% of CEOs feel confident in modern marketing, 70% of CMOs believe their CEOs are not. Both panels emphasised the growing importance of cross-functional alignment especially as marketing evolves, with several speakers also underscoring the need to involve CFOs in marketing discussions to generate more value and understanding.



Across the board, speakers agreed that C-Suite alignment and collaboration is integral to delivering actionable and sustainable business growth. They shared excitement about the future, stressing that while there is always disruption, there is also always room for marketing innovation.

“The Toronto C-Suite Summit is an important forum for senior marketing leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of our industry. As marketing continues to evolve, from AI-driven innovation to shifts in global markets, having a space to share insights and strategies is more valuable than ever. This summit was designed to provide the perspectives and expertise that will help executives navigate change and drive business impact – and yesterday did just that,” says president of m&h, Christian Quenneville.



“The event offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and exchange insights. We look forward to collaborating further with top executives to explore new ways to innovate marketing strategies and elevate marketing performance,” says Mario Lemieux, senior vice president at DAC.

“Our industry will be well served by more frank conversations between C-Suite partners, especially CEO's and CMO’s like the ones we had in the room. Thought provoking executive forums like this are heightening awareness and understanding of the most critical issues facing us as industry leaders. That’s a morning well spent!” says Andrea Hunt, president and CEO of ACA.

