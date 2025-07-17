The Surprising Search Habits of Gen Z

Ask around in marketing circles today and you’ll likely hear a familiar refrain: 'gen z doesn’t Google anything; they just search on TikTok.' It’s become one of the most persistent narratives about younger consumers, shaping everything from media strategies to channel investments. But how accurate is it?

This idea has taken hold not because it’s entirely right, but because it’s incomplete. Yes, gen z uses TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and social platforms for discovery—but assuming they’ve left Google behind is a strategic misstep.

During DAC’s yearly internal account summit, Chris Loschiavo, strategic agency manager at Google and YouTube, made the case—with conviction and data—that gen z isn’t abandoning search engines. Instead, they’re redefining how they use them, and in many ways, they’re more engaged with search than any generation before them.

Let’s look at what Chris shared, and what it means for marketers trying to reach this dynamic audience.

Gen z’s search behaviour

The idea that gen z is 'missing' from Google Search quickly falls apart when you look at the data. According to Chris, with generative AI and new innovations like AI Overviews and visual search tools, people are now asking more complex questions and exploring information in new ways.

In fact, Chris pointed out that 15% of all searches Google receives each day are completely new. And with the new innovations, Google’s seeing incredible feedback, particularly from younger generations, who find these new AI-powered features make their searches more helpful and satisfying. For gen z, this format aligns perfectly with how they engage with information. They want clarity, speed, and relevance. Rather than opening multiple tabs, they prefer an answer that brings everything together. Chris noted that users who interact with AI Overviews are more likely to continue searching, visit a wider variety of websites, and spend more time on those pages. They’re even searching more because of it: gen z are heavy users of Google Search in general, with signed-in users 18 to 24 issue more queries each day than other age groups. Additionally, according to a survey with IPSOS, 84% of gen z consumers from Canada report using Google and/or YouTube on a daily basis. These stats alone underscores a generation deeply engaged in experimenting, exploring, and refining how they search.

Marketers working with outdated assumptions may be missing the nuance here. gen z has not stepped away from search, they are engaging with it in ways that require more thoughtful, flexible strategies.

Visual search is their native language

If there is one area where gen z is truly driving change, it’s in the shift from typed queries to visual exploration. Chris highlighted that visual search is the fastest-growing search behaviour on Google, with Google Lens being used for over 20 billion search queries every month. This isn’t just a trend—it reflects a deeper change in how people process and pursue information: more visual, more mobile, and more immediate.

Tools like Google Lens and Circle to Search are enabling users to search using what they see, whether it’s a screenshot from social media or a photo taken in real life. And this behaviour isn’t just about browsing. One in four Lens searches carries commercial intent, showing that visual search plays a real role in decision-making and purchase journeys.

Visual search is not a trend. It is a shift in how younger audiences process and pursue information. If your marketing strategy still centres around text-only keywords and assumes users begin with clear intent, you may already be behind.

This shift is especially pronounced among gen z. Much of the growth in visual search is being fuelled by younger users, who are far more likely to begin a search with an image than with words. This mirrors how they experience the world: highly visual, fast-moving, and anchored in mobile-first interactions. For gen z, the journey often begins with a tap on a photo—not a keyword—and smart brands are learning to meet them there.

Short attention, smart intent: The YouTube shift



While gen z may have a reputation for short attention spans, that does not mean they are disengaged. According to Chris, their behaviour on YouTube reveals something more nuanced. Yes, they scroll quickly and consume fast-moving content, especially on platforms like YouTube Shorts, but they are also deeply intentional in how they discover and evaluate information.

Chris highlighted that gen z over-indexes on Shorts, Google’s short-form video format that now sees 70 billion views per day.

In fact, according to a survey by Morgan Stanley AlphaWise, 40% of YouTube Shorts users are not using Instagram Reels or TikTok at all. That makes Shorts an essential space for reaching gen z where other channels may fall short.

At the same time, this generation is streaming long-form content when the subject matters to them. From DIY tutorials to expert creators, gen z actively seeks out depth when it aligns with their goals. They might discover a topic in a short, but then watch a 20-minute video to learn more.

For marketers, this is a signal to balance quick engagement with substance. Gen z may scroll fast, but they decide with purpose.

What we’re seeing with gen z is a signal that the definition of search is expanding. This generation blends formats, channels, and intent in ways that challenge how we’ve historically approached marketing. They expect systems to be fast, visual, intelligent, and deeply responsive to context.

For brands, the opportunity lies in keeping pace not just with technology, but with evolving human behaviour. That starts by letting go of assumptions, asking better questions, and looking more closely at how people actually move through digital environments today. Because maybe the better question isn’t whether gen z uses Google—it’s whether we’re showing up in the ways they now expect.

