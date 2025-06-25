Topps Stickers Tells the Story of World Cup Winning Footballer Alexia Putellas

Topps, the world's leading provider of sports collectibles, and Hamburg-based creative agency Jung von Matt SPORTS, introduce the new UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Sticker collection by telling the career story of Spain superstar Alexia Putellas.



With the slogan ‘Every sticker has a story’, Topps and Jung von Matt SPORTS tell the story of how Alexia has become an iconic figure in the women’s game by dedicating her life to football.



Ahead of the 2-27th July tournament in Switzerland, Topps has released its UEFA EURO 2025 Sticker Album to champion women’s football and create reach and visibility as it becomes one of the fastest-growing sports in the world – predicted to reach 800 million global fans by 2030.



Collectibles – such as stickers, cards and collector's albums – are a central instrument of visibility for athletes and an elementary component of fandom in global sports. By elevating players as collectors’ items, fans can claim a piece of tournament history for themselves, integrating sports stars even more deeply into fan and pop culture.



The newly released campaign film is the creative highlight of Topps' large-scale promotional campaign for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland. Spain, featuring superstar Alexia Putellas, are hot favourites to win the tournament, closely followed by teams such as Germany, England and France. Putellas, who scored 22 goals across all competitions for Spanish champions FC Barcelona in the 2024/25 season, is a key role model for female footballers and fans worldwide. Putellas was therefore the natural choice for Topps and Jung von Matt SPORTS to collaborate with in creating an inspirational campaign film about a player’s journey from childhood dreams to the summit of European football.

The creative idea behind the film: Alexia Putellas stops to get some water from a kiosk in Barcelona. Several young people are gathered in the shop, opening Topps stickers but missing their favourite player. As they open a pack with Alexia in the background, a flashback sequence begins, reflecting formative moments in Putellas' career. These powerful images illustrate Alexia’s intense journey from being a girl who collected stickers of her idols, such as Xavi and Andrés Iniesta, through her dedication to overcome setbacks in training, to becoming a two-times Ballon D’Or winner. The film finally transitions back to the present-day kiosk, where the youngsters excitedly pull a Topps sticker out of the packet to find… Alexia Putellas! From being able to collect only mens’ stickers as a child to having her own Topps sticker in the official UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 collection – Putellas’ journey becomes complete and the emotions of the flashbacks are transferred to the sticker… 'Every sticker has a story’.

"I am very proud and excited to be the face of the UEFA EURO 2025 campaign for Topps' first sticker collection for a Women's European Championship. Together, we are raising the profile of women's football in society," says Alexia Putellas.



"With our first ever sticker collection for a women's European Championship, and our creative campaign featuring Alexia Putellas, we are delighted to contribute more visibility and awareness for the sport and its many, many talented players. The UEFA EURO 2025 tournament in Switzerland has the potential to reach a new generation of fans and take women's football to the next level," comments Patrick Rausch, chief marketing officer at Topps Europe.



"Alexis Putellas is a two-time world footballer of the year, has three Champions League titles to her name, has played over 129 national team matches for Spain and is a role model for the new generation of female footballers. Together with Topps, she will help fans to engage with their favourite teams and players off the pitch via the collector's album, and thus build a long-term bond with the sport," adds Felix Appelfeller, executive director sponsoring at Jung von Matt SPORTS.



The 39-second film will be distributed from now until the tournament’s conclusion on social and digital platforms and Topps' European and global channels. Barcelona & Spain star Alexia Putellas joins Manchester City & Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema and legends Jill Scott (England) & Alexandra Popp (Germany) as Topps ambassadors of the Official UEFA EURO 2025 Stickers collection.



Launching ahead of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland this summer, the Topps collection arrives at a pivotal moment for both the global women’s football community and the collectibles market, which continues to see significant growth and international expansion. As an official UEFA partner until 2028, Topps will provide officially licensed exclusivestickers for each competing national team at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. The campaign will also feature leading names from the women’s football world, activating in multiple markets in the run up to the tournament and beyond.

