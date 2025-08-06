Tommy Smith Joins TBWA\Media Arts Lab as Regional Managing Director for UK, EU and CEMEA

​TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Apple’s bespoke global creative agency, has appointed Tommy Smith as regional managing director for UK, EU and CEMEA in its London office. Tommy brings nearly a decade of agency leadership, creative excellence, and global brand stewardship to the role. He will report to Katrien De Bauw, global chief executive officer.

Tommy joins from McCann London, where he most recently served as managing director. Over nearly nine years with the agency, he rose through the ranks from account director to managing partner, and later joint head of business leadership. He was appointed to the executive leadership team in 2023. During his tenure, he led major global accounts including Just Eat Takeaway—where he helped develop the ‘Did Somebody Say Just Eat’ platform—and oversaw standout campaigns for Wimbledon, Xbox, and Nestlé Cereals. His work received top honours at Cannes Lions, D&AD, CLIO, and The One Show.

“Tommy is a proven leader who understands how to push creativity with purpose and effectiveness,” said Katrien De Bauw, global chief executive officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab. “His track record of delivering breakthrough work, combined with his strategic vision and cultural intelligence, makes him the perfect fit to lead MAL in one of our most important regions.”

“I’ve long admired the work Media Arts Lab does for Apple—work that consistently sets the bar for creativity, craft and cultural impact,” said Tommy. “I’m incredibly excited to join the team and contribute to Apple, one of the world’s most iconic brands at a time when creative excellence matters more than ever.”

Tommy officially joined TBWA\Media Arts Lab London this month.

