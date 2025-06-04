Togetherwith Appoints María Jazhal as Managing Director

With more than 25 years of experience in the world of communications and advertising, María Jazhal joins Togetherwith to bring not only her expertise in strategic leadership and operational management, but also a human-centric approach to talent development.

Throughout her career, María has worked with some of the most recognized brands locally and globally. She has excelled at successfully leading important projects in various sectors, especially in the automotive industry, working with brands such as Stellantis (Peugeot, Citroën, DS), Volkswagen, and Chevrolet.

María has led teams at agencies including Del Campo Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, DDB Mexico, Ogilvy, Grey, McCann Buenos Aires, VML (formerly Wunderman), and most recently served as director of operations at Hoy by Havas.

"For me, leading is not just about making decisions; it's about supporting others, clearing paths, and opening new ones. I am convinced that agencies are great not because of their size, but because of the people who show up every day with enthusiasm, feeling valued and heard. That is the spirit I want to foster at Togetherwith," said María.

María, whose experience spans beauty, fintech, banking, home care, fabric care, insurance, retail, consumer goods, fast food, and sports, will be in charge of client management at Togerwith in Buenos Aires, combining her strategic vision with a participatory and engaged leadership style— key to strengthening bonds with teams and enhancing the agency's impact in the Argentine market. Her portfolio features brands such as Reebok, Reckitt, Galeno, Avon, Galicia, Movistar, McDonald's, Hershey's, and Santander.

"We are thrilled to welcome María to our team," commented Santiago Puiggari, CEO and founding partner of Togetherwith. "Her strategic perspective, her close connection with teams, and her commitment to results will enable us to continue growing while developing solutions focused on business and creativity."

This move comes at a pivotal moment for the agency, which was recently acquired by OvareGroup, accelerating its growth and consolidation in the region.

