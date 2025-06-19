OvareGroup Rebrands as TogetherWith

Above: TogetherWith founding partner Santiago Puiggari; chief creative officer Heidi Singleton; and CEO Brandi Lafontaine officially announced OvareGroup's rebrand and consolidation under the TogetherWith banner during the agency's 'Fried Chicken Meets Malbec' event during Cannes.

The agency world has seen a fair share of M&A deals lately, but rarely do we see a holding company tear up the traditional playbook. OvareGroup's decision to consolidate its entire portfolio under the TogetherWith banner, as announced during this year’s Cannes Lions ad festival, reads less like corporate restructuring and more like a creative manifesto.

The move sees legacy agencies AdCucina, &Well, and PowerScoppechio uniting into a single entity operating from Louisville, Miami, and Buenos Aires.

“Creativity needs contrast," explained chief creative officer Heidi Singleton. "We don't want a sanitised, flat worldview. We want the tension between cities, languages, and perspectives—that's where the best ideas come from. Louisville and Buenos Aires aren't just offices, they're fuel.”

The geographic spread certainly provides that contrast. On the surface, Louisville and Buenos Aires may seem unlikely creative bedfellows, but founding partner Santiago Puiggari sees this as the point, not the problem. “What started as a strategic partnership just a few years ago has become something much bigger," he said. “We're not just integrating agencies, but we're creating a new model. One team, one vision, fueled by diverse markets and perspectives, built for the future of creativity.”

The timing feels particularly relevant as the industry grapples with questions of globalisation versus localisation, and whether creativity can truly scale across cultures without losing its edge. TogetherWith's approach suggests that rather than smoothing over cultural differences, agencies should lean into them.

CEO Brandi Lafontaine frames the consolidation as both structural and technological. "We're finally becoming what we always wanted to be: one unified team instead of a collection of separate shops," she said. “The technology and AI capabilities we're building into this new structure will let us do things we couldn't do before.”

It's a reminder that behind the philosophical positioning lies practical considerations about efficiency, data sharing, and the kind of integrated service delivery that modern clients demand.

"Anyone can talk about integration," Brandi added. "We're actually living it across borders, brands, and disciplines. This is what creative evolution can look like.”

In an industry often criticised for playing it safe, there's something refreshing about a shop willing to blow up the holding company model in pursuit of something more cohesive.

The full brand identity rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

