TikTok and Aardman Offer Lucky Fan Chance to Feature in New 'Shaun the Sheep' Film

21/08/2025
TikTok and Aardman are on the hunt for Shaun’s number one fan and are inviting his followers to make their case by posting a video showcasing their love for Shaun along with the hashtag #ShaunTheSheepMovie3

TikTok has partnered with the multi-award-winning independent animation studio Aardman to offer one lucky fan the opportunity to be immortalised in clay in the upcoming Shaun the Sheep feature film, ‘The Beast of Mossy Bottom’.

TikTok and Aardman are on the hunt for Shaun’s number one fan and are inviting his followers to make their case by posting a video showcasing their love for Shaun along with the hashtag #ShaunTheSheepMovie3.

Whether it's getting a Shaun-inspired haircut, baking a Shaun-inspired cake, or crafting their own Shaun the Sheep puppet at home, fans are invited to get creative while sharing why they should have the coveted title of Shaun’s ultimate fan.

The lucky winner will receive the ‘money can’t buy’ prize of featuring in ‘The Beast of Mossy Bottom’. Aardman’s award-winning team will sculpt them out of clay and they will appear in the third feature film to star Shaun the Sheep, coming in 2026.

Aardman is partnering with TikTok to find this Shaun the Sheep superfan and only entries to the platform will have a chance to be selected. The 20 most viewed videos will be reviewed by an expert panel who will select a winner.

Full details of how to enter will be released by the @ShaunTheSheepOfficial TikTok account on 4th September. Submissions will close at 23:59 on 30th October and the winner will be announced later this year.

It comes as the much-loved woolly clay character is taking off on TikTok, with 654K followers and 9.3 million likes of the @shaunthesheepofficial account. There are currently almost 100k TikTok video creations using the #shaunthesheep hashtag, with views of the hashtag also jumping 88% year on year.

Sean Clarke, managing director, Aardman, said, “Shaun is a social media star himself, with a combined following of over 14 million and TikTok videos that rack up over 10 million views. So, what better way to celebrate his next feature-length adventure than by asking his fans to join in the fun? We’re excited to offer this ‘money can’t buy’ prize and hopefully make one superfan’s dream come true by giving them the chance to star alongside everyone’s favourite sheep. We can’t wait to see what people will submit but, knowing Shaun’s fans, they are bound to be baaa-rilliant.”

Dominic Burns, head of operations, TikTok UK, Ireland and Nordics, said, "TikTok is reshaping the way Britain discovers, discusses and decides what to watch. Shaun has found a whole new fanbase on the platform, and it's fantastic to see Aardman taking that further with a one-of-a-kind competition that could only happen on TikTok. I'm excited to see the creativity of our community go from TikTok, into Aardman's clay workshop, and onto the big screen."

Entrants need to be based in the UK. Full competition terms and conditions will be published when the competition opens for entries on 4th September.

Sky is the exclusive UK distributor of ‘Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom’, releasing in cinemas and on Sky Cinema, alongside STUDIOCANAL as global distributor outside the UK.

