This Agency Is Rebooting B2B by Embracing the Power of Emotional Influence

In recent years, it seems as though the marketing industry has widely come to the consensus that B2B purchasing decisions are driven by logic, measurable data, and clearly-delivered arguments. This makes sense for many reasons. People with buying power want to make the savviest deal possible, and metrics which clearly demonstrate this fact are going to win time and time again… or so one might think.



According to strategic communications company Agnostic, this traditionally tried and true tactical approach overlooks one of the fundamental tenets of any successful marketing approach: emotion. As senior vice president Lena Knight explains in a recent article detailing the agency’s research, “The person signing off on that six-figure enterprise software purchase just spent their morning arguing with their teenager, worrying about their aging parent, and yes, being moved by something they saw on social media.” In short, real people with real emotions are the ones with the power to open company wallets – and the numbers back this up.



Headlining Agnostic’s research is the fact that 60% of business decision-makers admit emotions influence their purchasing decisions. This finding is something tenacious businesses can look to capitalise on. The problem is, very few are doing it well. In fact, the agency’s research also indicates that only 23% of consumers can actually recall a B2B marketing campaign which created a strong emotional connection – a testament to the scale of opportunity for businesses that effectively manage to pair longstanding tactics with this obvious demand.



To learn more about Agnostic’s latest findings, the research behind them, and how businesses can apply these insights to improve, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Lena for a chat.







LBB> What inspired Agnostic to delve into the factors influencing those with purchasing power? Why was this something the agency was interested in, and what made now the right moment in time to explore it?





Lena> It started with a simple realisation: we’re not really marketing to businesses or consumers… We're marketing to people. People don’t wake up thinking ‘Today, I’m going to consume B2B content’, or ‘Now I’m switching to B2C mode’. They just consume what interests them and feels relevant at that moment.



We kept seeing this disconnect in the industry where everyone talks about B2B versus B2C like they’re completely different species, but the reality is much messier. The same person making million-dollar software decisions for their company is also packing their kid’s lunch in the morning, scrolling through Instagram, and being influenced by conversations with friends. All of these experiences shape how they think and make decisions.







LBB> Building on this, what was your research process like? How did you ensure insightful answers that truly reflected the state of the industry as it is today?





Lena> Our research process was designed to capture authentic insights from Canadian business decision-makers who hold purchasing influence. We targeted professionals in leadership roles across various industries like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and professional services, focusing on those who genuinely have a say in purchasing decisions.



What made this research particularly valuable was our focus on uncovering the human reality behind business decisions, and not just the official process. We asked about emotional influences, values alignment, and the full ecosystem of factors that actually drive purchasing choices – areas traditional B2B research often overlooks. This targeted approach allowed us to dig deeper into the gap between how businesses think they make decisions and how they actually make them.







LBB> Based on the results, what did you find particularly interesting, and equally, were there any takeaways that were especially surprising?





Lena> What stood out most in the findings is just how deeply emotions influence B2B purchasing decisions. It’s fascinating that 60% of business decision-makers admit emotions play a role, with a quarter saying emotions have “a great deal of influence”. This challenges the long-held belief that B2B buying is purely logical and data-driven.



Similarly interesting is how trust and logic rank equally at 96%, highlighting that emotional and rational factors are inseparable in decision-making. The high importance placed on alignment with company values (81%) and a sense of partnership (79%) also underscores that buyers are looking for more than just products – they want meaningful, human connections.



One surprising takeaway was how few decision-makers (only 23%) can recall a B2B marketing campaign that created a strong emotional connection. This gap reveals a huge opportunity for brands to rethink their approach and lead with human truth, rather than just features or price.







LBB> The fact that 60% of business decision makers admitted their emotions influence their purchasing decisions is fascinating! What factors are driving this, and what are the implications for brands and agencies?





Lena> This fact reflects a broad shift – the line between professional and personal life has blurred. Decision-makers aren’t just rational buyers in boardrooms; they’re people navigating daily pressures, values, and digital influences.



This shift is driven by several factors: the rise of social platforms where buyers engage as individuals, not just professionals; the growing importance of values alignment; and the influence of broader networks (54% are swayed by colleagues, 44% by experts, and 34% by friends).



For brands and agencies, the implication is clear: logic alone no longer drives B2B decisions. Emotional connection, trust, and relatability matter just as much. This is where ‘business-to-people’ (B2P) marketing comes in. It recognises that every business decision is, at its core, a human one. Brands that speak to both head and heart – through honest storytelling, values alignment, and empathy – will be the ones that break through.







LBB> Of course, actually adapting is easier said than done. Practically speaking, what can businesses do to better connect with potential consumers?





Lena> Businesses need to move beyond traditional, feature-focused messaging and focus on building authentic emotional connections. As mentioned earlier, with only 23% of decision-makers recalling a campaign that truly resonated emotionally, there’s a clear opportunity to stand out by telling honest stories that reflect real challenges and successes.



Building trust is also crucial: brands should be transparent, consistent, and demonstrate alignment with their clients’ values, which 81% of buyers say matters deeply. Campaigns that inspire curiosity, foster partnership, and respect the full humanity of buyers create stronger, longer-lasting connections.







LBB> Equally, what sort of pitfalls do you think agencies are running into in this regard? What needs the most improvement?





Lena> Agencies often fall into the trap of relying too much on logic-focused messaging, treating B2B decisions as purely rational and ignoring the emotional side. They also tend to focus narrowly on traditional channels like LinkedIn, missing the fact that buyers are influenced across a wider network including colleagues, friends, experts, and social media. People don’t consume media based on their job profile. They simply engage where content feels relevant and authentic.



The opportunity here is huge. There’s clearly a gap between what resonates with buyers and what most campaigns are delivering. The agencies that recognise this shift toward more human-centred marketing will be the ones that break through and create these memorable connections.







LBB> Let’s talk more about social media’s impact on B2B decision-makers. How can brands better utilise this space to achieve strong results, and avoid getting lost in the clutter?





Lena> To stand out on social media, brands need to stop treating B2B buyers as purely professional personas and start speaking to them as people. One-third of decision-makers say social campaigns have influenced their purchases, yet many brands still default to sales-driven content that blends into the feed.



To break through, brands should lead with insights and expertise that feel genuinely helpful. That means sharing content that solves real problems, aligns with shared values, and demonstrates thought leadership – not just listing features or achievements. Social is a space for connection, not just promotion.







LBB> With all this in mind, how will Agnostic be using these findings to enhance its own offerings? And what will the development of your B2P offering look like?





Lena> These findings are fundamentally reshaping how we approach communications for our clients. We’re moving beyond traditional B2B tactics to embrace true B2P marketing, recognising that every business decision is ultimately a human decision.



Practically, this means developing campaigns that build emotional connections alongside logical arguments. We’re helping clients position themselves as thought leaders who add genuine value, not just vendors who interrupt. Our B2P work focuses on strategic public relations, content that demonstrates expertise, and communications that acknowledge the full humanity of buyers.



For our clients, this translates to higher credibility, stronger relationships, and more meaningful engagement with their target audiences.







LBB> Finally, when it comes to embracing this new world of B2P, what advice would you offer other businesses, both in Canada and beyond?





Lena> Start by acknowledging that your buyers are people first, professionals second. They don’t compartmentalise their emotions when they walk into the office; they bring their full selves to every decision.



My advice is to audit your current marketing. Does it speak to humans or to job titles? Does it create trust or just demand attention? Are you adding value to someone’s day, or just adding to the noise?



The businesses that thrive are those that understand this isn’t about being less professional, it’s about being more authentically human. Share genuine expertise, demonstrate your values, and build relationships before you need them. In a world where only 23% of decision-makers recall campaigns that created emotional connections, simply being human gives you a massive competitive advantage.



