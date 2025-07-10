Metro’s 'Summer MVPs' Campaign Celebrates Ontario’s Food Champions

This summer, Metro will celebrate the heart of Ontario’s food scene by shining a spotlight on the true MVPs of the season—local farmers and producers who bring fresh, flavourful ingredients to tables across the province.

With record levels of interest in Canadian-grown and produced items and a growing desire among Ontarians to support local, Metro is proud to reaffirm its longstanding commitment to Ontario’s food producer and grower community. Through its Summer MVPs initiative, Metro is honouring the people behind the food—those who nurture the land, grow community, and keep the spirit of summer alive.

“We believe that supporting Ontario farmers and producers isn’t just about offering fresh products—it’s about investing in the communities we serve,” said Michael Rose, vice -president, Fresh Merchandising, Metro Inc. “Our Summer MVPs campaign is a celebration of the people who make Ontario summers so special—those who work tirelessly to bring flavour, quality, and local pride to every meal.”

With over 1,400 local products from nearly 250 Ontario suppliers available on Metro shelves, customers can find everything they need to savour the season—from fresh produce and meats to locally made goods, all easily identified by Metro’s signature Maple Leaf logo.

This year’s Summer MVPs program features stories from local producers, including:

GoodLeaf Farms - Southwestern Ontario: After working in the healthcare devices industry, GoodLeaf founder Gregg Curwin sought a proactive way to support Canadians' health. Inspired by indoor hydroponic farming in Japan, he introduced the concept to Canada in 2011. Since then, GoodLeaf has been growing fresh, nutrient-rich greens year-round—sustainably and pesticide-free. Based in Guelph, Ontario, they grow close to the communities they serve, ensuring exceptional freshness and flavour. You can learn more here.

“We are an all-Canadian company revolutionizing growing leafy greens all year round. Our vertical farming approach ensures no pesticides in our greens with high nutritional value for a sustainable future in produce,” said Jeff Barlow, GoodLeaf CMO. “Our partnership with Metro is a direct commitment to grocery shoppers to deliver all Canadian grown greens for the freshest possible product, while also remaining sustainable”

Mastronardi Produce - Southwestern Ontario: Mastronardi Produce, a fourth-generation family business based in Kingsville, Ontario, has been a pioneer in North America’s greenhouse industry since 1954. Bringing premium, greenhouse-grown produce to families across Ontario for well over a decade. Rooted in a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, they’ve delivered vibrant, flavour-packed, award-winning SUNSET produce to Canadians families. You can learn more here.

“From seed to store, our partnership with Metro continues to grow, season after season,” said Geoff Kosar, VP marketing at Mastronardi Produce. “This summer, we’re excited to celebrate the incredible things we’ve accomplished together. Here’s to continued innovation, freshness, and bringing sunshine to every table!”

Shaw’s Ice Cream - Southwestern Ontario: Shaw’s Ice Cream, founded by Carl Shaw in 1948, marked its 70th anniversary in 2018. After facing closure in the early 2000s, the business was revived by the McLaughlin sisters, Kim, Kelly, and Kristine, who purchased it in 2001. Drawing on their experience running their own scoop shop, they revitalized the brand by staying true to its small-town roots and commitment to quality. Two decades later, Shaw’s products are available in grocery stores across Canada. You can learn more here.

"We’re proud to partner with Metro to bring the taste of tradition and quality to more families across Ontario.” Said Kelly Heleniak, manager, Shaw’s Ice Cream. “At Shaw’s Ice Cream, supporting local isn’t just a value, it’s who we are. Every scoop reflects our deep roots in the community and our commitment to using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. Together with Metro, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy delicious, locally crafted ice cream close to home."

Tonica Kombucha - GTA: Tonica was founded in 2006 by Zoey Shamai, a yoga teacher who discovered the digestive benefits of kombucha while living at a yoga ashram in New Mexico. Inspired by the positive effects on her health, Zoey began brewing the fermented tea and sharing it with friends and students. Her passion led her to establish Tonica, aiming to make this healthy beverage accessible to a broader audience. In 2012, Tonica was featured on CBC's Dragon's Den, which significantly boosted its visibility and growth. You can learn more here.

“Our partnership with Metro reflects our journey,” said Zoey Shami, president and CEO, Tonica Kombucha. “Just as we’ve grown from a small local business to a leader in Ontario-made kombucha, Metro has supported our mission by believing in the quality of our product and the story behind it. Together, we’re not just selling a product; we’re creating a movement towards healthier, more sustainable living.”

Mercanti Specialty Foods Inc. - GTA: Mama Yolanda’s Gourmet Lasagna began in Hamilton’s North End with a family recipe passed down 7 generations. Perfected over decades and served at Carmen’s Banquet Centre, it’s been enjoyed by presidents and Hollywood icons - even Al Pacino asked for a tray to take home. Made with fresh, local ingredients and old-world care, it’s a dish built on tradition and family. In 2015, Peter Mercanti started Mama Yolanda's to deliver what they believe to be the "world's best" frozen lasagna. You can learn more here.

“We believe in supporting local,” said JC Campos, executive director, “Not just through the products we sell, but also through how we operate. By sourcing from local suppliers and donating to local food banks, we’re making a difference in our community—thanks in part to Metro’s platform and shared values.”

Whether you're planning a family BBQ, heading to the cottage, or simply enjoying a weeknight meal at home, Metro makes it easy to shop local and support Ontario’s food champions.

For more information on Metro’s Summer MVPs and to discover featured products near you, visit metro.ca/en/products-to-discover/green-living/buy-local.

