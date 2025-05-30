senckađ
The Work That Made Sean Frank

30/05/2025
Not Just Any director look back on Guinness 'Surfer', Michel Gondry and his proudest work as part LBB’s The Work That Made Me series

Sean Frank is a London-raised, New York based director who began his artistic journey making stop motion animations at the age of 10.

His films are rooted in real, relatable environments and situations where he explores the condition and profundity of the human spirit. Frank’s work has screened internationally, including at the Brooklyn Film Festival, garnering several award nominations.

Recent work includes the riveting short film Further Away, executive produced by Lena Waithe with AT&T, the documentary short Mas Fuerte, Every Kind Of Way - Visual E.P. for Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R., and the TV series Boomerang, also executive produced by Lena Waithe. Frank has also directed episodes of the US show ‘Grownish’ and is currently in development on his first feature film.

LBB> The ad/music video from my childhood that still sticks with me

Sean> I was ten when Jonathan Glazer’s Guinness 'Surfer' ad came out, it was like nothing I’d ever seen. Those large crashing waves and white horses. It completely changed how I thought about ads and how cinematic they could be.

This was also the time of Aphex Twin’s 'Windowlicker' which was so subversive in the hyper pop music video landscape of the time.


LBB> The ad/music video/game/web platform that made me want to get into the industry

Sean> Growing up in Bristol, I always loved Aardman Animation.

Seeing Michel Gondry’s music videos and the way he combined visual effects with live action really opened my eyes to the possibilities and how you could push the boundaries of the medium.


LBB> The creative work I keep revisiting

Sean> I first saw Won Kar Wai's Chungking Express as a student and have continued to revisit it. Christopher Doyle's unconventional cinematography is still so visually striking


LBB> My first professional project

Sean> A content film for Nike, that featured LeBron James. We followed him around Barcelona for three days.

My first proper commercial job was a Westfield shoe campaign inspired by soul train where we duplicated all the models to dance off against themselves!


LBB> The piece of work that still makes me jealous

Sean> Gucci’s Flora, it’s so simple and perfectly executed. Or the classic Sony Bravia ‘Bouncy Balls’ spot, still so visually stunning and timeless.


LBB> The creative project that changed my career

Sean> A visual EP for H.E.R’s first record. Lena Waithe ended up seeing the film which led us to working together on a narrative short and TV episodes.


LBB> The work I’m proudest of

Sean> A short documentary called ‘Essence’. It started as a personal project, and is now the foundation for my first feature film.


LBB> I was involved in this, and it makes me cringe

Sean> A Christmas film with a dog in a fur jacket which we don’t talk about.


LBB> The recent project that excited me the most

Sean> A documentary I’m making in South Africa. It’s deeply personal while exploring important social issues but through a lens of joy and reclamation.

