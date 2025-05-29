The Work That Made Nino Goldberg

Nino Goldberg is the chief creative officer of VML Latin America.



He was named in 2025 by The Drum - World Creative Ranking as the most awarded CCO in the region.



He has worked at agencies like Lowe, DDB, McCann, and TBWA before joining Y&R, a network that later merged with VML and Wunderman Thompson, now known as VML.



Throughout his career, Nino has developed integrated regional and global campaigns for brands like Coca-Cola, Telefónica-Movistar, AB InBev, Danone, among others.



His work has been recognised at all major global advertising festivals, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, and Clio Awards.



He was included in Forbes ’Top 35 Under 35’ list and he made the first commercial aired during the Super Bowl created outside of the United States.



On the rare occasions when he's not working, Nino enjoys playing guitar with his dog Panda.







LBB> The ad/music video from my childhood that stays with me



Nino> Revista Época — A semana ( Brazil)

I remember watching that captivating ad on loop, over and over again. The craft was beautiful. I loved how it showed the same moment from different perspectives, proving my creativity hero, Albert Einstein, right: everything is relative.







LBB> The ad/music video/game/web platform that made me want to get into the industry



Nino> Telecom — Pregnancy



I used to go to the cinema just because they played that ad before the movies. And when the ad ended, I’d leave - without even watching the film. I knew the creative behind it, a guy who wasn’t even 25, yet wrote with the soul of a more than 50-year-old man. That moved me deeply and made me want to be part of this beautiful profession. And I was in love with the final line: “I change her diapers, and she changes my life.”







LBB> The creative work that I keep revising



Nino> Apple — Think Different



Think Different feels like a masterpiece of advertising to me. From the music, the imagery, the people they chose, the voice-over and above all, the message: that to move the world forward, you have to think differently... and be a little crazy. As Steve Jobs said the day he introduced it: back in the days of those iconic figures, there were no computers - but if they had one... it would’ve been a Mac.







LBB> My first professional project



Nino> One Form, a rock festival in Buenos Aires in 2001

I started working at my dream agency, and my very first project was creating an ad for a summer festival featuring Oasis, Beck, R.E.M., and Neil Young. I did it, and they gave me VIP tickets. In the VIP area was Axl Rose - one of my music heroes - and I got to talk with him. So I have a special kind of love for that ad.







LBB> The piece of work that made me so angry that I vowed to never make anything like *that*



Nino> Apple — Crush

Apple is one of my favourite brands. I absolutely love and admire everything that comes out of that company - and of course, their communication too. That’s why, when this came out, it hurt.

I felt the film went against the very values the brand stands for: art, music, humanity. But then again … it was also nice to realise that the people behind Apple can make mistakes too. And that’s what makes them human. :)





LBB> The piece of work that still makes me jealous.

Nino> Telecom — Bostezos

What do yawns have to do with a phone company? Everything. This piece still captivates me to this day - and yes, it gives me that kind of sweet creative envy. I think it’s perfect. From the way it tells us that yawning is one of the most human forms of communication to the hypnotic, waltz-like music and how it ends almost in a loop with the person who started it all. It leaves you with such a peaceful feeling of closure.







LBB> The creative project that changed my career / The work that I’m proudest of



Nino> Coca-Cola — Security Cameras



A project we poured our hearts into - with so much passion, so much effort. We worked on it for a long time. We fought hard for the music, because we knew it was the right choice.



And in the end, it all paid off. It became the first idea created outside the U.S. to air during the Super Bowl, and it was chosen as the best ad of the year. On top of that, it was translated into many languages and aired in dozens of countries around the world.





LBB> The recent project I was involved in that excited me the most

Nino> Movistar — This Is Not a Game

A very innovative film project for a brand I hold dear, Movistar, with whom we've worked for many years across all types of communication - many projects like this one with purpose. This film won gold in Film last year, and that feels like a dream come true.