The Sweetshop US Welcomes Directing Duo Stefano & Alejandra

18/06/2025
Stefano Caprile and Alejandra Cano have worked with brands such as KFC, Snickers, Shell, Vodafone and Phillips

The Sweetshop US has welcomed director duo Stefano & Alejandra, two creative minds with a shared eye for the bold, the playful, and the beautifully offbeat.

Known for their quirky imagination and impeccable eye for design, Stefano Caprile and Alejandra Cano bring a highly stylised touch to everything they do. Whether it’s KFC, Snickers, Shell, Vodafone or Phillips, their commercial work leans into eccentric humour, bold art direction, and clever storytelling that sticks.

George Meeker, managing director of The Sweetshop USA, said, “Stefano and Alejandra create work that sticks. Their unparalleled ability to weave eccentric humor with stunning, highly-stylised design is a rare talent. We are beyond thrilled to welcome them to the team and can't wait to unleash their bold, clever storytelling on our clients' greatest challenges."

Stefano, a former art director with an advertising and fine arts background, and Alejandra, an interior designer with a sixth sense for style, joined forces in 2015 and never looked back. They cut their teeth on music videos, fashion shoots, and pure experimentation before jumping into commercial work with both feet.

Since teaming up, their work has been recognised by The One Show, Gerety Awards, Cannes Lions, El Ojo, Clio Awards, Sol Festival to name a few.

Whether they’re building miniature dreamworlds or directing full-scale comedy chaos, Stefano & Alejandra bring a sharp perspective that balances design, humour, and story.

On joining The Sweetshop, Stefano & Alejandra said, "We’ve been fans of The Sweetshop for a while now—it’s always felt like one of those places doing work that actually stands out. And honestly, the idea of being part of the strong, visually-driven roster they’ve built really clicked with us.

We’ve always wanted to collaborate with people who do bold, creative work—and The Sweetshop just felt like the right crew. We’re super hyped to be part of it and can’t wait to make some fun and awesome stuff together."

Their signing comes at a time when originality and personality in the commercial world are more sought after than ever and Stefano & Alejandra are bringing both in spades.

To work with Stefano & Alejandra, contact George Meeker and Jeff Miller.

