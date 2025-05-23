The POWER of Community at The emPOWER Breakfast

The emPOWER Breakfast was delighted to support a vital cause last week by hosting an Instagram Live event where Athene Parker interviewed producer Francesca Barnes about her extraordinary fundraising journey for her husband, acclaimed TV editor Steve Ackroyd. The platform provided an opportunity to amplify Francesca’s inspiring and emotional story while bringing the emPOWER community together in a powerful display of solidarity for a cause close to many hearts in the creative industry. Not only to share details on their lived experience but also to raise funds with an auction at the end of the interview.





Steve Ackroyd, best known for his editing work on hit shows including Catastrophe and Sex Education, is battling a brain tumour and requires groundbreaking treatment to halt its spread. His wife Francesca has mounted an inspiring campaign that has captured hearts across the entertainment industry and beyond.





Francesca Barnes recently achieved what many thought impossible – selling all 30,000 raffle tickets for "Steve's Big Fat Raffle," featuring an array of incredible prizes donated from stars of film, tv and music. This remarkable feat represents just the latest chapter in a fundraising journey that has already raised hundreds of thousands of pounds.





During the Instagram Live interview, Francesca shared details of their challenging but hope-filled journey, including memorable fundraising stunts such as sponsored walks dressed as a giant condom – demonstrating the couple's determination to inject humour and creativity into their fight.





The emPOWER Breakfast community contributed in a small way to the cause through a live auction at the end of Francesca's interview, seeing audience bidding for artwork created by creative director and artist Mark Denton. The specially commissioned piece, originally created as sponsorship signage for emPOWERMENt, the first of the Men's series, with a view to auction the piece as a gimmick for Steve's fund, was generously donated by Denton who provided both his time and all materials free of charge.





emPOWER supporter, creative director Carole David, who has worked with Steve many times in the past, placed the winning bid of £350 for the artwork, with all proceeds going directly to Steve's treatment fund. She has also donated the artwork directly to Francesca who is a major fan of Denton's work so it was a double win for Fran and Steve! The spontaneous auction highlighted the power of community coming together for a vital cause.





Host Athene Parker praised Barnes as "a powerhouse of love, determination, resilience and resourcefulness," noting that with such dedication and community support, "Steve is going to beat this challenge."





The couple's story has resonated widely, demonstrating how the creative community rallies around its own during times of crisis. Barnes' multifaceted approach to fundraising – combining traditional methods with creative stunts and community engagement – has created a template for effective grassroots campaigning.





With the raffle draw having taken place last Sunday, Francesca is delivering prizes this week to the lucky winners, before the couple head to Germany for Steve's next round of life saving treatment. The groundbreaking therapy they're seeking represents hope not just for the Ackroyd family, but potentially for other families facing similar battles as Fran mentors others going through similar challenges.





The emPOWER Breakfast Instagram Live serves as a reminder of the impact that can be achieved when communities unite behind a common cause, turning social media platforms into powerful tools for positive change!





Watch the Live here to hear this incredible story of resourcefulness fuelled by love. We dare you not to sob!



