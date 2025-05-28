Fallon Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Senior Hires

Left to right: Leslie Shaffer, chief creative officer; Nikki Baker, chief executive officer; James Fox, chief strategy officer and Lauren Pulwer, managing director

Fallon have announced the appointment of two key leadership roles, signalling a new chapter for the agency under the leadership of CEO Nikki Baker. First up, James Fox joins as the new chief strategy officer, bringing over two decades of global experience in advertising, design, brand, media, and finance. Additionally, Lauren Pulwer has been named managing director, tasked with leading the agency’s day-to-day operations and fostering strong client partnerships.

James Fox is a globally recognised strategist with a strong track record of transformative leadership. His experience includes a ground breaking role as the first-ever global head of brand strategy for Goldman Sachs, where he unified marketing efforts across Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Wealth Management. Prior to joining Fallon in 2025, James spent two years earlier in his career (2003—2005) at the agency as a planning director. He’s also worked across the industry at agencies including BBDO, BBH, St Luke's, MullenLowe, UM, and more. His impressive career also includes leading the branding agency Red Peak as CEO, which expanded to five global offices and garnered accolades like the Smart CEO Future 50 for Marketing and Internationalist Innovator of the Year, ultimately being sold to Hakkuhodo in 2016. A thought leader in the integration of AI and data-driven strategies, James holds advanced degrees from the London School of Economics and the University of Leeds and is a frequent international speaker.

Lauren Pulwer steps into the role of managing director, bringing over 20 years of experience in advertising, including spending the last 12 within Publicis Groupe, most recently serving as managing director on the Walmart business. Prior to her time at Publicis Groupe, Lauren held positions at agencies including Arnold Worldwide, McCann, and Ogilvy, where she worked across a diverse portfolio of brands. Lauren is responsible for the agency’s daily operations and partnerships.

“Together James and Lauren are the perfect pair to round-out our leadership team—they’re brilliant, kind, and incredibly special humans who are going to make us better in everything we do,” said Nikki Baker. “James is strategic, innovative, and always thinking about what’s coming next. And Lauren is a proven leader with a deep understanding of client needs who I’ve had the joy of working with for the past few years. The future of Fallon has never looked brighter, and we’re excited to step into this next chapter with James and Lauren.”

"Fallon is the one agency I have always wanted to return to,” said James Fox. “It’s a genuinely special place, capable of extraordinary things. Fallon’s positioning— Outsmart vs Outspend is the best in the business, that’s as true today as it was 40+ years ago, with a renewed meaning in a world of cheap AI advertising."

“I’ve loved partnering with Fallon over the past few years, and am beyond excited to step into this role and fully into the agency,” said Lauren Pulwer. “The culture and people at Fallon are truly special, and the creative ambition is strong. I look forward to helping lead the agency as part of its next chapter.”

Based in New York, James and Lauren join CEO Nikki Baker and CCO Leslie Shaffer to complete Fallon's leadership team. These strategic appointments reinforce Fallon's commitment to its position as a leading full-service media and creative agency.

