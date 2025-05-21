The Jolly Hog Hilariously Captures the Passionate Energy Behind Its Sausages

With the tagline “Three brothers. One obsession,” The Jolly Hog’s latest brand film hilariously captures the passionate—and slightly obsessive—energy behind its beloved sausages. Directed by David Dearlove of Arts & Sciences London and created by Joyful & Triumphant, the ad stars founders Olly, Josh, and Max Kohn as they enthusiastically overshare the meticulous details of their craft.

The film opens in The Jolly Hog conference room, where the trio leans in eagerly after a simple question, “How do you get them so tasty?” sparking an unstoppable monologue about premium cuts, spices, and sausage sorcery. Their boundless zeal barrels into everyday situations—parent-teacher meetings, funerals, hospital rooms, even a bank robbery—proving nothing can stop the Kohn brothers from spreading the good word of sausage.

Director David Dearlove and writer Billy Faithful teamed up to amplify the humor, pushing the situational comedy of this spot to absurd heights. By grounding the script in the family-owned charm of The Jolly Hog and its top-tier ingredients, Dearlove cinematically contrasts the straightforward voiceover with increasingly outlandish visuals—culminating in the woman from the opening scene, exhausted by the brothers’ crescendoing sausage enthusiasm, yet still a devoted fan of The Jolly Hog products. The film wraps with a final reveal: the introduction of The Jolly Hog Bacon.

David Dearlove said of this spot, “ I love sausages maybe even more than I love comedy, so this project was made for me. Working with Joyful & Triumphant and The Jolly Hog to bring the brothers’ sausage obsession to the screen, was enormous fun. Olly, Josh, and Max were natural performers. Comedy is hard, and the trio took to the challenge like ducks to water.”

Olly, Max and Josh Kohn of The Jolly Hog added, “We're chuffed to bits to launch our very first TV ad in partnership with ITV Backing Business – a milestone we can hardly believe! It feels like just yesterday we were three lads hand-making and delivering sausages across London.

As a family who are obsessed with creating the best sausages, bringing our story to life for TV has been an absolute dream. This ad is our chance to show we take our obsession with great bangers (and bacon!) very seriously – from the high-welfare pork to unbeatable flavour – but always with some fun along the way and not taking ourselves too seriously.

It was a surreal day on set filming this – full of laughs, outtake, and learning of lines. A huge thank you to Billy, David, Sally, Josh, and everyone who helped make this happen!”

