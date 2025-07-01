Just Eat Matches Groceries with Iconic Lyrics for Just Eat+ Launch

On demand delivery service, Just Eat, has unveiled a new integrated campaign championing the ease and joy of ordering anything, anytime, with Just Eat+, its new membership service offering customers unlimited free delivery.



At the heart of the campaign are three music-fuelled TV spots – One Love, Eat Sleep Rave Repeat, and Ice Ice Baby – directed by Craig Ainsley (Arts & Sciences). Designed to land the core benefit of unlimited ordering with no delivery fee, the creative cleverly matches a stream of unexpected items pulled from Just Eat bags to iconic and nostalgic music lyrics.

From a loaf of bread to nappies, or fresh fruit to headphones, takeaway favourites and pharmacy essentials, the ads highlight the vast range of products available through Just Eat – and the convenience of having unlimited free delivery with Just Eat+ on tap.

The campaign coincides with a time when busy families need Just Eat most - the chaos of the summer holidays. One Love is set in a busy family kitchen and Ice Ice Baby takes place at a summer barbecue, both serving as a reminder that Just Eat has everything a customer might need to enjoy their summer.

Meanwhile, Eat Sleep Rave Repeat is set in a lively house share, where Just Eat+ comes in handy for frequent late night orders and hosting lots of guests. Across all three, the repetition of music and food cues underscores the core idea: Just Eat+ keeps the good stuff coming – again and again.

​Andrew Cocker, UK&I marketing director, said, “Our ambition was to showcase the value of Just Eat+ in a way that feels inherently Just Eat - with humour and warmth front and centre. We leaned into Just Eat’s music heritage to tell stories that resonate with key audiences – and remind people that with Just Eat+ the possibilities of what you can get delivered are endless - as are the number of free deliveries.”

The new UK campaign, led by the three 30” hero films, will run across TV, OOH, DOOH, social and radio, including bespoke content created by DEPT® and influencer content led by Billion Dollar Boy that stretches the campaign across the digital landscape. It launches in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday 1st July with One Love the first to air on TV. DEPT® led Social and UM for media, Billion Dollar Boy for Influencer and Mischief on consumer PR.

