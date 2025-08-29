senckađ
The Hidden Opponent Taps MSQ Sport + Entertainment as Agency Partner

The Hidden Opponent is the leading non-profit organisation for athlete mental health advocacy, education, and support

MSQ Sport + Entertainment has launched a new partnership with The Hidden Opponent - the premier non-profit organisation dedicated to athlete mental health advocacy, education, and support.

The Hidden Opponent is the leading non-profit organisation for athlete mental health advocacy, education, and support. Boasting an impressive Board of Directors including Ilona Maher – Team USA Rugby Olympic Medalist, Isaac Rochell – former NFL player and content creator, and Victoria Garrick Browne - creator, founder and chair of the board. The organisation provides accessible resources to unite a global community to empower athletes to prioritise their mental health and shatter the stigma within sports culture.

MSQ Sport + Entertainment will deliver strategic guidance across storytelling and narrative development, optimisation of events and partnerships, and media relations support for cornerstone programming and initiatives.

“Collegiate athletes face unique pressures that can take a profound toll on their mental health,” said Steph Lund, chief executive officer of MSQ Sport + Entertainment. “We are incredibly excited to partner with an organisation whose mission is to normalise conversations around mental health and ensure athletes have accessibility to resources and support. The Hidden Opponent’s momentum is powerful, and we’re honoured to help advance their important work in the year ahead.”

MSQ Sport + Entertainment will focus on developing comprehensive communications strategies and supporting milestone initiatives designed to drive media engagement and consumer awareness of athlete mental health issues. MSQ Sport + Entertainment expertise in sports earned marketing and brand storytelling will help The Hidden Opponent reach new audiences and scale its programmes.

"We're excited about working with MSQ Sport + Entertainment, who have led counsel for world-class brands across sport and who deeply understand our mission of mental health support and advocacy," said Suzanne Potts, chief executive officer of The Hidden Opponent. "This year, we’re excited to expand our programmes, strengthen our network and build upon the amazing foundation of work that our founder, Victoria Garrick Browne, dreamed of when she started THO in 2018. MSQ S+E will help us evaluate partnership opportunities and enhance our storytelling as we continue to scale our support to athletes around the world."

