The Garage Welcomes Robert Mulligan and Blake Rice

Above: Robert Mulligan (left) and Blake Rice (right) with The Garage founder Steve Giralt (centre).



​The Garage has added managing director Robert Mulligan and senior executive producer Blake Rice to its growing leadership team as it expands beyond food and beverage into live-action, experiential work, and brand activations. Robert brings extensive experience in creative business growth and operational leadership to guide this evolution while Blake, a production powerhouse with deep roots in post-production and visual effects, will lead creative and technical teams across virtual production, robotics and high-speed cinematography.

“The Garage was founded on the belief that storytelling should be driven by innovation. With the right tools, the right minds, and a fearless spirit of experimentation, we believe there is no creative challenge we can't solve,” shared The Garage founder Steve Giralt. “That’s why I’m beyond excited to welcome two incredible new leaders to our team: Robert Mulligan as managing director and Blake Rice as our senior executive producer.”

Robert brings over two decades of experience as a creative leader and executive producer, having delivered award-winning work across advertising, episodic, and experiential platforms. Known for his collaborative leadership style and ability to bridge creative and business teams, Robert has delivered award-winning campaigns for clients including Microsoft, Apple TV, Shiseido, Alexander Wang, Iris Van Herpin and more. With a career that spans roles at The Mill, Technicolor Creative Studios, Method Films, and Sebring Revolution, where he oversaw global campaigns and developed and pitched original series and films, he brings a strong understanding of The Garage’s in-house capabilities in robotic cinematography, LED virtual production, high-speed imaging, fabrication, and design. Robert is uniquely positioned to bring The Garage’s tools to an even broader range of storytelling.

“Entering The Garage to meet Steve and the team was an indescribable experience,” explained Robert. “It was truly extraordinary. Steve, our chief creative officer, is a remarkable artist who harnesses technology to elevate the creative narrative to unprecedented heights.”

Blake began his career at The Mill NY, working with over 15 colourists between the NY and LA offices. He went on to produce top talent at Company 3, where he rose to head of production, before taking on a VFX EP role at Method Studios. Blake has worked on many large campaigns for clients including Nike, Samsung, Kellogg, GM, Meta, H&M, Lexus and IBM. In 2023, he earned a Sports Emmy for his work on the NFL’s ‘Run With It’ campaign. His ability to manage complex productions from shoot through delivery makes him a key asset as The Garage expands its work at the intersection of physical and digital elements. Now, as the company’s new senior executive producer, he is already streamlining processes, elevating execution, and enhancing delivery across every type of project.

“I’m incredibly excited to join The Garage and continue pushing the envelope alongside such a dynamic team,” expressed Blake. “It has always been a dream of mine to work with a forward-thinking production company, and nothing comes close to The Garage in terms of innovation, talent, and the ability to create what’s never been seen before.”

“As we look ahead, we’re exploring how AI can enhance our workflow to make us faster, smarter, and more adaptive,” said Steve. “But true creative innovation still comes from people. Craft matters. Story matters. Breakthrough ideas are born from human vision, curiosity, and care. This next chapter is about momentum and about redefining what a production company can be and pushing forward in smarter, bolder, more imaginative ways. I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve built at The Garage, and with Robert and Blake on board, we’re just getting started.”

