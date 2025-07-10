Steve Giralt Talks Hybrid Production at B&H Bild Expo 2025

​The Garage CEO and director Steve Giralt was a featured speaker at B&H Bild Expo 2025, which took place last month at the Javits Center in New York City. Steve led a session on the Filmmaking Stage titled 'Unreal to Real: Insights from Practical to Virtual Production.' Presented by B&H, Bild Expo is New York’s largest gathering of photographers, filmmakers, and content creators.

“The future of content is being reinvented every day,” shared Steve. “It was great speaking directly to a full house of my fellow creators at the Javits Center during B&H BILD about how I’m pushing the limits of technology and the tools we use to tell stories in ground breaking new ways."

In his session, Steve explored how blending practical effects with LED volumes and VFX is reshaping the future of visual storytelling. He guided listeners through behind-the-scenes case studies where the line between real and virtual production blurs and dove into why hybrid skills are essential for the next generation of filmmakers and photographers.

In addition to Steve’s panel, The Garage was also featured on the Bild show floor in the Macro World area, where attendees got a first hand look at the company’s custom-built motion control robots and their application in macro tabletop storytelling and virtual production workflows, developed in collaboration with miniature artist Danny Cortes, who provided detailed NYC models, and integrated with an Unreal Engine background.

In the past year alone, Steve has been a featured speaker at several high-profile events, including The Garage’s two-day Summer 2024 event on virtual production, co-sponsored by AbelCine, Lux Machina, NAB, and NYU’s Martin Scorsese Institute of Global Cinematic Arts at Tisch, with more details available a virtualproductionunplugged.com. He has also spoken at the IBC (International Broadcasters Convention) in Amsterdam, NAB (National Association of Broadcasters Convention) in New York and Las Vegas, as well as at universities across the country such as Kent State in Ohio and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in New York on topics including creative entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology.