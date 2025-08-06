senckađ
The Cavinder Twins Rewrite Rules of Basketball for Under Armour and DICK’S Sporting Goods

06/08/2025
The cheeky new campaign was created with Hogwash and directed by Chandler Lass

Building a million-dollar brand while playing D1 basketball? For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, it’s all in a day’s work - on and off the court.

Under Armour and DICK’S Sporting Goods have partnered with NCAA athletes turned entrepreneurs Haley and Hanna Cavinder in a bold new campaign for their Fall/Winter collection. ‘How To Be An NIL Influencer in 7 Easy Steps’ is a cheeky response to the online haters, showcasing the effort, sweat, and savvy behind the Cavinder twins’ rise.

With grit, hustle, and unapologetic ambition, the Cavinder twins embody Under Armour’s pursuit to make all athletes better. This campaign celebrates the grind behind the gloss and the women rewriting the playbook on what it means to be an athlete today.

“We were inspired by Haley and Hanna’s relentless drive and the empire they’ve built through grit and vision. As pioneers in the NIL space, they’ve redefined what’s possible for women in collegiate sports,” said Lauren Simmons, art director for North America at Under Armour. “In today’s game, your personal brand is as important as your performance, and we wanted to spotlight the real work behind the headlines. ‘How To Be An NIL Influencer in 7 Easy Steps’ is a playful nod to the critics, but also a celebration of the Cavinders’ hustle, talent, and unapologetic femininity. We wanted to lean into their main character energy as a celebration of this moment for women’s sports.”

To bring the vision to life, Under Armour tapped Hogwash Studios to oversee production and post-production, with director Chandler Lass at the helm. “My directorial goal was to create a world that felt bold, playful, and powerful, where hyper-feminine aesthetics collided with athletic grit. The vibrant pink court, the glossy styling, the ‘7 Steps’ format. All of it was designed to flip the narrative around NIL culture and celebrate the Cavinder twins’ ambition, hustle, and power. I love telling women’s stories, and I love any excuse to bedazzle something, so the bedazzled basketballs were definitely a highlight. The contrast between the saturated, stylised world and the raw intensity of their movement was key to making it both elevated and electric. I’m so grateful to have worked closely with the incredible, women-led teams.”

The shoot was women led from end to end across creative, production, and post-production including Karine Benzaria (head of production/line producer), Gabriela Soto (set designer, Set Machine), and Zoey Peck (editor, Papercut). The campaign’s vibrant palette, anchored in playful pinks, was colour graded by Kaitlyn Battistella at Ethos Studios.

“It was a true privilege to collaborate with Under Armour, Papercut, and Ethos Studios—all teams led by smart, talented women who were completely in sync from day one,” said Tori Nygren, co-founder and executive producer of Hogwash Studios. ”And yes, the all-pink set brought its own kind of fire. Pink velvet isn’t as easy to find as one may think.”

From NIL trailblazers to business-minded athletes, the Cavinder twins represent a new era where personal brand and performance go hand in hand. This campaign makes one thing clear: they’re just getting started.

