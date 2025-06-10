Fera Pets Launches ‘We Were Made for This,’ Celebrating Human-Animal Bonds

Fera Pets, a General Mills supplement brand committed to the health and happiness of pets, is proud to unveil its first-ever brand platform and advertising campaign, 'We Were Made For This.'

The strategy behind 'We Were Made For This' is rooted in a fundamental insight: it’s not about how human we’ve made our pets; it’s about how human they make us. This shift in perspective moves the focus from anthropomorphising pets to celebrating the emotional connection between humans and animals. The aim is to provide pet parents with the confidence and clarity they need, empowering them to be the caregivers their pets already believe them to be.

From this insight, 'We Were Made For This' emerged as our creative platform—a declaration of the natural alignment between who we are and our role in our pets’ lives. It serves as both reassurance and a rallying cry, reminding pet parents that they already possess what it takes. They don’t need to be perfect—just present, intentional, and informed.

“This platform is all about celebrating the instinctual, everyday ways we show up for our pets and how Fera does the same,” said Dr. Dulake, vet co-founder at Fera Pets. “We’ve created something that speaks to both the emotional and functional benefits of our products, while honouring the joy and responsibility of pet parenthood. Most importantly, this campaign is designed to give pet parents the clarity and confidence they need to make informed choices for their pets’ well-being.”

Developed in partnership with creative agency Schaaf, the campaign shines a spotlight on the deep connection between pets and their human companions. The campaign is anchored by a 30-second anthem film and a series of 15-second product-focused spots, highlighting Fera’s popular Hip and Joint Soft Chew and Mushroom Powder supplements, designed to support pet health and longevity at every life stage. Directed by Matt Stanton and May Parsey at Hogwash Studios—a hybrid production company known for its compelling storytelling—the campaign skilfully blends live action with animation. The multi-channel initiative launches this summer across YouTube, Amazon Prime, social media, digital platforms, audio, and live activations.

Fera Pets is dedicated to clean, effective, vet-developed supplements—this commitment lies at the heart of its mission. The “We Were Made For This” campaign emphasises that promise through genuine, meaningful moments that showcase the deep, reciprocal bond between pets and their owners. Just as pets bring out the best in their humans, so too do humans offer unwavering love and care in return, reflecting the inherent humanity shared between them.

To learn more about Fera Pets visit FeraPets.com.

