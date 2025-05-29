The Brooklyn Film Festival Reminds You What Screen Time Should Feel Like

In a world overrun by passive scrolling and streaming on autopilot, Otherway recently opened their new studio in New York and partnered with the Brooklyn Film Festival to remind audiences what screen time should feel like.

Founded in 1998, the Brooklyn Film Festival has long been a platform for emerging voices and bold storytelling. But with attention spans shrinking and cinema competing with the infinite scroll, the festival needed a campaign that could cut through.

The result is Welcome to Good Screen Time. A new identity and campaign that reframes the festival as an antidote to digital overload. More than a line, it’s a provocation: a reminder that not all screen time is created equal.

Borrowing from the visual and verbal language of social media, Otherway created an identity system that feels as reactive and dynamic as the digital platforms audiences use every day, but reimagined for the big screen. Headlines interrupt like push notifications. Typography scrolls and snaps. The tone is punchy, familiar, and unmistakably human.

Sound design by Klong brought the identity to life with a sonic language that echoed the campaign’s digital roots. Glitchy, sharp, and attention-grabbing. Turning every interaction into a beautiful cinematic interruption.











“Our ambition was simple: take the visual noise of the scroll and flip it into something intentional. The identity is built to feel as alive and reactive as the internet. It’s bold, human, and a bit subversive - just like the film's BFF champions.” said Javi Passerieu, president of Otherway US.





​Marco Ursino, executive director of Brooklyn Film Festival added, “Otherway didn’t just give us a new campaign, they gave us a new lens. ‘Welcome to Good Screen Time’ captures everything we stand for: purposeful, powerful cinema that demands your full attention. In a world full of distractions, they helped us reframe the festival as something worth stopping for. And most importantly, it’s true to who we are."