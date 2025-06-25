senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Fortnum & Mason and Martin Parr Pay Tribute to British Summer

25/06/2025
9
Share
Otherway campaign celebrates the rituals, eccentricities and pleasures of a British summer

As the brand continues to become ‘more relevant to more people, more often’ Fortnum’s worked with long-term creative partner Otherway to reimagine one of its most vibrant retail moments of the year through a bold, culturally resonant lens.

After a series of discussions about finding an iconic way to celebrate Fortnum’s summer this year, Otherway and Fortnum’s worked together to engage legendary British photographer Martin Parr, renowned for his vivid, witty and unfiltered portrayal of everyday life, to capture summer as only he can. The ambition was to create a joyful collision of two British icons, each celebrating the rituals, eccentricities and pleasures of the season.

Shot on location at Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon Pier, Martin turns his unmistakable lens on seaside picnics, sun-baked scotch eggs and bubbles on the beach. All brought to life with Fortnum’s iconic food, drink and irreverent charm.


Otherway’s art direction embraced Martin’s signature love of people, quirks and coastal scenes, placing Fortnum’s products in recognisably British summer moments. Shot through a quietly mischievous lens, the result is Fortnum’s seen through a more human viewfinder. Speaking about the collaboration, Martin said, “How great it was to shoot the summer hampers of this British icon, in a classic British seaside location. Fortnum & Mason and the seaside is a fantastic combination. Fortnum’s elevates the setting, but the spirit remains real.”

Fortnum’s chief brand and creative officer, Liz Darran, said, “At Fortnum & Mason, we’ve always believed that simple summer moments, like tea in the garden or a picnic in the park deserve to be celebrated. Martin Parr’s unmistakable eye captures the joy and eccentricity of the British summer, making him the perfect partner to show how Fortnum’s can make the every day special.”


Otherway’s head of design, Tom Rowe, added, “Fortnum’s has always played a key role in the culture of summer; elegant, eccentric, and unmistakably British. Collaborating with Martin Parr allowed us to hold a mirror up with a wink, capturing the Great British Summertime in all its glorious, unexpected detail.”

Launching across print, social and out-of-home this June and running throughout July and August, the campaign brings Fortnum’s unmistakable spirit to a new generation of cultural tastemakers, while reminding the world how good a British summer can be.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Otherway
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Otherway
Fortnum & Mason X Martin Parr
Fortnum & Mason
25/06/2025
Fortnum & Mason X Martin Parr
Fortnum & Mason
25/06/2025
Good Screen Time
Brooklyn Film Festival
29/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1