Fortnum & Mason and Martin Parr Pay Tribute to British Summer

As the brand continues to become ‘more relevant to more people, more often’ Fortnum’s worked with long-term creative partner Otherway to reimagine one of its most vibrant retail moments of the year through a bold, culturally resonant lens.

After a series of discussions about finding an iconic way to celebrate Fortnum’s summer this year, Otherway and Fortnum’s worked together to engage legendary British photographer Martin Parr, renowned for his vivid, witty and unfiltered portrayal of everyday life, to capture summer as only he can. The ambition was to create a joyful collision of two British icons, each celebrating the rituals, eccentricities and pleasures of the season.

Shot on location at Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon Pier, Martin turns his unmistakable lens on seaside picnics, sun-baked scotch eggs and bubbles on the beach. All brought to life with Fortnum’s iconic food, drink and irreverent charm.





Otherway’s art direction embraced Martin’s signature love of people, quirks and coastal scenes, placing Fortnum’s products in recognisably British summer moments. Shot through a quietly mischievous lens, the result is Fortnum’s seen through a more human viewfinder. Speaking about the collaboration, Martin said, “How great it was to shoot the summer hampers of this British icon, in a classic British seaside location. Fortnum & Mason and the seaside is a fantastic combination. Fortnum’s elevates the setting, but the spirit remains real.”

Fortnum’s chief brand and creative officer, Liz Darran, said, “At Fortnum & Mason, we’ve always believed that simple summer moments, like tea in the garden or a picnic in the park deserve to be celebrated. Martin Parr’s unmistakable eye captures the joy and eccentricity of the British summer, making him the perfect partner to show how Fortnum’s can make the every day special.”





Otherway’s head of design, Tom Rowe, added, “Fortnum’s has always played a key role in the culture of summer; elegant, eccentric, and unmistakably British. Collaborating with Martin Parr allowed us to hold a mirror up with a wink, capturing the Great British Summertime in all its glorious, unexpected detail.”

Launching across print, social and out-of-home this June and running throughout July and August, the campaign brings Fortnum’s unmistakable spirit to a new generation of cultural tastemakers, while reminding the world how good a British summer can be.