Belazu Targets Experimental Chefs with Summer OOH Push

09/06/2025
Bountiful Cow and Wonderhood Studios create geo-targeted, contextualised OOH campaign to inspire experimental chefs where they dine, shop and socialise this summer

Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredient specialist Belazu has launched a geo-targeted out-of-home (OOH) campaign designed to intercept food lovers as they shop, dine and explore this summer.

Running from 9 June across key foodie hotspots in and around London, the campaign uses contextualised messaging and hyper-local planning to engage audiences at the heart of their culinary journeys — from local retail partners and restaurants to major events such as Taste of London.

Planned and booked by Bountiful Cow, with creative by Wonderhood Studios, the campaign sees Belazu take over handpicked sites near culinary hotspots Borough Market, Shoreditch and Upper Street, as well as retail locations such as Waitrose & Tesco.

Creative executions are contextualised to drive relevance and impact – promoting Belazu’s Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil, used by some of London’s top chefs and restaurants, including Michelin-starred Trinity. Disruptive flyposters have been placed near three of London’s trending restaurants right now: Trinity in Clapham, Carmel in Queen’s Park and Berber & Q in Haggerston.

This evolution of Belazu’s previous campaign also highlights new retail and product listings, including Belazu’s Rose Harissa paste, now available at M&S - driving both brand awareness and immediate purchase intent. The campaign also supports the retail launch of their iconic, chef-loved olives into retail.

The OOH activation is part of Belazu’s wider vision to serve and inspire chefs in every kitchen with loved and trusted ingredients. The activity is further supported by Amazon Prime, using their first-party data to reach the experimental chef audience, alongside a nationwide D6 screen campaign to drive in-store sales.

Hannah Hayden, head of marketing, at Belazu, said, “This campaign builds on Belazu’s platform to serve and inspire chefs in every kitchen – at Belazu, we believe if you cook, you are a chef. We have carefully selected channels with Bountiful Cow to reach the experimental chef to drive discovery of our products both in retail and food service, in the moments they are thinking about flavour & quality. This second burst of OOH, with creative developed by Wonderhood Studios, puts into context the heartland of our brand by collaborating with some of our respected restaurant partners to bring the campaign to life.”

Oliver Clarke, head of planning at Bountiful Cow, said, “Our mission is to make sure experimental chefs know that Belazu creates chef-grade ingredients. That’s why we’ve used OOH not just in retail environments, but in foodie hotspots like Borough Market and Shoreditch — with contextual messaging and mini takeovers near some of London’s most talked-about restaurants, highlighting their use of Belazu products.”

