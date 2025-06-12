Taylors Coffee Bags Brings Real Flavour on the Go

Great coffee shouldn’t be tied to cafés and fancy machines. Similarly, being on the move shouldn’t mean settling for a low-quality cup of coffee. Enter Taylors Coffee Bags - real ground coffee that goes wherever you do. No fuss. No faff. Just hot water and a damn good coffee, anywhere - even in the beautiful wilds of Scotland.



The new campaign from Lucky Generals champions the convenience that comes from the portability of Taylors coffee bags by celebrating coffee being savoured in unexpected places. Whether travelling near or far, or if the nearest coffee shop is hundreds of miles away, Taylors coffee bags ensure you get a rich, delicious coffee every time, without the need for anything other than a source of hot water and a mug.

It centres around beautifully shot films in remote locations and comedic radio based around real-life situations. From a man brewing coffee over a campfire in the hills, proving wilderness and quality caffeine can coexist, to a woman making coffee in a bothy, bringing warmth to an isolated retreat. Or, to take it to the next level, a geyser, visually reinforcing that wherever there’s hot water, there can be great Taylors coffee.

The accompanying radio ads tell the stories of a teacher powering through a lesson and someone braving a trip to the in-laws.

Lucky Generals’ digital partnership with Goodstuff (media) ensures visibility across a range of media platforms, and the collaboration with Ozone (digital) and Jaywing (paid social) optimises placement for maximum impact. The campaign rolls out across Meta, Pinterest, Ozone, and radio.

Jack Scott-Paul, senior brand manager at Taylors, said, “Making a great coffee doesn’t always need to be overly complex or difficult. With Taylors Coffee Bags, we can offer coffee lovers a high-quality and convenient way to make a great coffee, without the need for compromise, whether they’re deep in the Highlands or just escaping a chaotic morning. This campaign celebrates the freedom of enjoying a delicious coffee anywhere, without the need for machines or making do with poorer quality alternatives."



Creative directors, Nick Bird and Lee Smith at Lucky Generals, said, “Whether it’s the great outdoors… or visiting the in-laws. This campaign was all about finding those relatable moments where you wouldn’t expect to find great coffee. Taylors Coffee Bags make it possible to have a decent coffee, slap bang in the middle of the Highlands during a rainy British summer.”

