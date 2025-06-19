Take a Surreal Ride Through the City with Vanmoof’s Ultimate E-bike

VanMoof is back with a new bike and a new campaign. The Amsterdam-based brand recently introduced the S6 Series and the launch campaign ‘Ride like no other’. To launch its first new product under the wings of McLaren Applied VanMoof has now created a film like no other: a beautifully shot, slightly absurd campaign in which an S6 descends and touches down in a gridlocked city. The film, shot in Tbilisi, Georgia, captures the indescribable feeling of riding a VanMoof as it literally touches back down in the city.



Produced by 100% and directed by Folkert Verdoorn, the film features a rider on an Electric Blue S6 gliding and boosting through the sky, breaking through the clouds past high rises, to land in silence on the bristling big city streets. Verdoorn previously created award winning work for adidas, Daily Paper and PSG. The film, which included 110 extra’s, will run online on Instagram, Meta and YouTube as well as through CRM, VanMoof’s website and in partner stores across Europe.

"We thought long and hard on how to launch the S6 and announce VanMoof was back, while doing justice to the brand’s incredible creative legacy’, said Scott Kennedy, CMO VanMoof. "How do we show this bike is like no other out there, bring to life the joy when riding a VanMoof and show that we’re at home in the beautiful and occasionally brutal cities we call home? It became clear - have it fly and ‘arrive’ back in the city. We loved Folkert’s treatment - he brought this beautiful, visceral and yet still calm quality to the city and film."

The S6 Series (available for test rides with local partners starting July) keeps VanMoof’s iconic frames and improves on the innovations the brand is known for. The Gen 6 Kick Lock is notably faster to engage as well as more sturdy and waterproof. VanMoof’s notorious Anti-Theft System also received a significant upgrade, with more granular location tracking.



The Boost Button, which gives riders extra power at the touch of a button, is more responsive and smooth. The latter is highlighted in the film to emphasise the feeling of flying and transcending.