TBWA\Media Arts Lab Names Dennis Kung Executive Creative Director for Southeast Asia

​TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke global creative agency for Apple, has announced the appointment of Dennis Kung as executive creative director for Southeast Asia. Dennis will lead the creative vision for the region, partnering with head of strategy and managing director, Michaela Futcher, and will report directly to Brent Anderson, global chief creative officer.



A Taiwanese-born, US-raised creative leader, Dennis brings over a decade of cross-continental experience spanning North America and Asia. His career journey has taken him through renowned agencies such as Ogilvy, Mother, Wieden+Kennedy, Translation, Quality Meats, and Mojo Supermarket, where he’s led award-winning campaigns for some of the world’s most influential brands.



“Dennis brings a rare balance of creative experience and cultural fluency,” said Brent Anderson, global chief creative officer at TBWA\Media Arts Lab. “He joins a MAL office in Southeast Asia that has experienced momentous growth over the past several years. Dennis has a remarkable instinct for crafting emotionally resonant ideas grounded in local nuance. I’m excited to see the work this team will create to make an impact across all platforms and markets.”



Dennis's portfolio includes notable work such as IBM’s Cognitive Dress - a pioneering AI activation long before 'AI' became a buzzword - Tarzhay Everyday for Target, WhatsApp’s UGO documentary with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Facebook’s Haunted Marketplace campaign. In China, he helped global brands like HP, IKEA, and Hennessy deepen their local relevance, while helping local brands like OPPO expand internationally. Kung, alongside Steph Cajucom, was also instrumental in the early development of GoDaddy’s Act Like You Know, which went on to win the B2B Grand Prix at Cannes Lions.



Speaking on his new role, Dennis Kung said, “"Apple is a brand I’ve long admired not only for its creativity, but for its clarity, consistency, and care. It’s a tremendous honor to join Media Arts Lab Southeast Asia in one of the world’s most vibrant cultural hubs and fast-evolving markets. I’m excited to be immersed in the rich nuances of this region and, together with the incredible talents at MAL, create work with deep local resonance and regional impact."”



Dennis’s appointment reflects Media Arts Lab’s continued investment in Southeast Asia as a key region for growth, creativity, and cultural innovation.

