Apple’s 'Lessons' Rewrites the Rules of College Learning in India

05/06/2025
Blending real student life with the power of Mac and Apple Intelligence, TBWA\Media Arts Lab APAC's campaign showcases how technology is helping young minds work faster, learn better, and live more creatively

Apple has unveiled its latest Mac campaign for India, titled 'Lessons', spotlighting a more creative and intuitive approach to learning for today’s college students. Building on the success of last year’s 'Work Is Worth It', this new film invites students to move beyond traditional methods and explore a smarter, more personal way of studying—with the power of Mac and Apple Intelligence.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ayappa, the film captures the real, unfiltered energy of student life—underscored by an original music track built entirely from voice samples echoing familiar advice from authority figures. The result is a raw, authentic celebration of students who are rewriting the rules of how to learn, create, and thrive.

In one scene, a student uses Summarise in Writing Tools, powered by Apple Intelligence, to distil pages of study notes into a single, clear bullet point—saving her from another sleepless night at the library. Another student effortlessly switches between complex apps like AutoCAD, MATLAB, and Xcode on the new MacBook Air with M4, highlighting the device’s fluid multitasking and processing power.

The campaign will run throughout the summer back-to-school season across TV, digital platforms, and social media.

About Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is Apple’s new personal intelligence system—seamlessly integrated across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro. It empowers users to communicate, create, and get things done effortlessly—while setting a new standard for privacy in AI.

To show how users can make the most of these tools, Apple also released the companion film: 'Hands On with Apple Intelligence', which demonstrates key features in action:

  • Clean Up in Photos: Remove unwanted distractions while staying true to the original moment.
  • Genmoji: Create personalised, expressive emoji in seconds.
  • Image Playground: Generate fun, unique images with ease.
  • WritingTools: Rewrite, proofread, summarise, or tailor your text to your tone.
  • Summarise in Mail: Quickly catch up on long threads and complex emails.
  • Visual Intelligence: Use your iPhone to understand the world around you in smarter ways.
  • ChatGPT Integration: Access ChatGPT through Siri and Writing Tools without switching apps.

Apple Intelligence is available on iPhone 15 Pro models, iPhone 16 series, iPad and Mac with M1 or later, and Apple Vision Pro, with more platforms and languages to follow.

