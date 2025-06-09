senckađ
Synchrony Bank's Lemonade Stand Is a Heartfelt Tale of Saving

09/06/2025
Film from Crispin follows the story of a father and daughter and what it means to invest in the future of those we care about

Synchrony Bank presents its latest short film, 'The Lemonade Stand.' Told through the evolving bond between a father and daughter who sell homemade lemonade together over a decade, the film is a heartfelt story about the benefit of saving. It captures life’s small rituals, big transitions, and the quiet power of showing up for the ones we love.

Synchrony Bank is committed to helping Americans build healthier financial lives by educating them about savings and providing great interest rates. In a market where most savings products are advertised the same way to consumers, the business challenge was to differentiate the brand and appeal to savvy and serious savers in an ownable and entertaining way.

“We believe that saving money should never feel like a sacrifice. The act itself is delayed gratification, and the discipline you show today benefits you in the future.” said Chris Merrill, digital chief marketing officer at Synchrony. “Most financial services’ marketing strategies can be a bit stale. And with so many similar savings products in the market, we wanted to differentiate Synchrony through innovative and entertaining storytelling. This saving journey between a father and daughter is a gentle reminder that every dollar saved holds powerful meaning - and sometimes, it’s not about the money at all.”

The film was produced by Synchrony Bank in partnership with media and creative agency Crispin. The agency tapped award-winning director Tristan Holmes for his kinetic and emotive storytelling and Oscar-winning and Emmy-nominated director of photography Sam Davis. The Album Leaf, known for its cinematic sound, produced an original score as soundtrack to the short film and accompanying commercial spots. Creative, including the short film and commercials, will air on Meta, YouTube, and CTV.

Crispin has been Synchrony Bank’s creative partner since 2024. The partnership with the Bank team has only expanded since, with Crispin becoming social agency of record for the larger Synchrony brand in January 2025, along with a number of projects with the Synchrony Enterprise team including a paid social campaign for CareCredit, Synchrony’s health and wellness credit card product, that launched in April.

“Overall, our partnership with Synchrony has been a truly dynamic one, and testament to the testing and learning that is essential to this industry and delivering work that works. From short film branded entertainment to social media strategy, we are serving as business advisors to Synchrony’s toughest challenges and we deeply appreciate their trust in Crispin,” said Maggie Malek, CEO of Crispin.

Credits
