Sweat, Sex Appeal, and Storytelling in Agüita’s High-Stakes Shoot for LISA x Tyla’s 'WIWY' Music Video

When two global music stars like LISA and Tyla come together, the stakes for a visual companion are high. Production company Agüita was tasked with creating the music video for the song ‘When I’m With You’ (WIWY), where they took the opportunity to experiment in both cultural synthesis and craft.

“From the beginning, we knew we wanted to create a video that captured the energy of a sexy, sweaty, electric party,” says the team at Agüita. “One that felt alive, joyful, and rooted in community.”

This ethos extended beyond the script, shaping the crew structure and creative collaboration. With both artists bringing their own distinct music and cultural identities, the team knew the goal was not to compromise either, but elevate both.

“Working with LISA and Tyla gave us the perfect foundation to build something truly original,” the team explains. “The challenge – and the thrill – was in crafting a visual universe that honoured each of their identities… but entirely fresh.”

The balance of contrast and cohesion played out across departments. Cinematographer Oliver Millar used a multi-camera setup with vintage Leica lenses, paired with Arri Skypanel X23 lighting to create a signature warmth. The visual palette was created to reflect what the team calls the “temperature” of the film: sticky, sultry, and sun-soaked.

For designer Terry Watson, the focus was on evolving the visual tone of the music video, alongside the day’s arc. "We wanted to change the perspective and show what happens when an ordinary sweltering day unexpectedly turns into an unforgettable one," says Terry. With set decorator Justine Chen, she used bold fabrics and colour stories that built with the beat.



The video’s choreography, overseen by Sienna Lalau, was tailored to the strengths of the artists. “I aimed for a balance of intentional movement with a vibe to match the dynamic between Lisa and Tyla,” she says. Sienna broke down the music into beat, melody, and vocals to craft movement “naturally embedded in the sound”.



Collaboration was again central to the outcome. LISA and Tyla rehearsed together, shaping the final choreography with Sienna in a way that allowed their chemistry and character to shine through. “It was very interesting to see them work together like this,” notes the team.



But the fast pace of the shoot required tact: “Given the scale of the concept and the limited time – just one day of shooting – we knew we had to approach the production with both precision and flexibility,” the team explain. Using parallel B and C units led by one of Agüita’s EPs meant choreography-heavy sequences could be captured without compromise, resulting in immersion without repetition.



‘WIWY’ also had a brand partner to integrate in the form of Bose’s SoundLink Max speaker and earbuds. “Our challenge was to make sure the products felt seamlessly woven into the world,” the team tells me. Spatial audio became part of the sound design while the speaker anchored scenes. “We’re intentional about building narratives where the product supports the storytelling and elevates the overall aesthetic.”



What the viewer can expect is a high-gloss, high-energy statement of intent from both the artists and Agüita. "Music videos are where artists expand on their personas and messaging, and for us, where we get to play with a degree of creative freedom that is rare in other formats," says the team. “Our hope is that people will notice the level of craftsmanship and production value poured into the video.”



As two Latina immigrants, Agüita founders Yamel Thompson and Veronica León say their work is rooted in shifting the narrative around what it means to be a ‘minority’. “We’re proud that our company doesn’t just reflect this transformation – we’re an active part of driving it forward.”



It’s an alignment echoed by RCA Records’ label producer, Karina Lopez, who tells me, “This production was a celebration of female talent – featuring two incredible artists led by an all-women-owned production company.”



“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Agüita.”

